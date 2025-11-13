Vicky Kaushal Reveals How He First Met Katrina Kaif: 'Sunil Grover Introduced Us'

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol, where he shared a delightful glimpse into how his love story with Katrina Kaif began. The actor revealed that their first meeting took place backstage at an award show — a moment that would eventually lead to one of Bollywood’s most adored romances.

How Vicky Kaushal met Katrina Kaif

Recalling their very first interaction, Vicky said, “The first time I met her was at an award show I was hosting. I performed Chikni Chameli with her on stage, and later, when we went backstage, Sunil Grover introduced us. Within five minutes of meeting me, Katrina started giving me a tutorial on how to host a show, even though I had already finished the hosting part. I just had to go back on stage and say goodnight!”

Vicky added that their paths crossed again at another awards night — a meeting that accidentally stirred up rumours. “During the second award show, I asked her, ‘Why don’t you get married to a nice guy like Vicky?’ But we weren’t dating then,” he laughed. The actor clarified that the segment was part of a scripted bit in which he had to propose to every actress, but his exchange with Katrina caught everyone’s attention, igniting speculation about their chemistry.

From stage banter to a love story

What began as a playful, on-stage moment slowly grew into a deep and genuine bond. After dating quietly for a period, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Only close friends and family were part of the lavish wedding, while the couple later shared breathtaking pictures that quickly went viral, melting hearts across social media. Over the years, their relationship has become a symbol of mutual admiration and grounded love.

Most recently, the couple embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child — a baby boy — on November 7, 2025.