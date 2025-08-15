Kerala To Host India Premiere Of Turtle Walker, Award-Winning Sea Turtle Documentary

Kerala is set to host the India premiere of the internationally acclaimed documentary 'Turtle Walker', directed by Taira Malaney, on August 23, 2025, at the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

The film, produced by Tiger Baby and Emaho Films in collaboration with Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, celebrates the life of Indian sea turtle conservationist Satish Bhaskar. Known for spotlighting independent cinema and debut directors, IDSFFK provides a fitting platform for the documentary’s homecoming.

Global acclaim before India debut

Since premiering at DOC NYC in 2024, 'Turtle Walker' has travelled an impressive festival circuit, from the Raindance Film Festival in the UK to Academia Film Olomouc in the Czech Republic and a special showcase at the United Nations Ocean Conference. The documentary has bagged major honours, including the Best Film Award in the International Competition at AFO, the Conservation Award at the International Ocean Film Festival, and two top prizes, ‘Conservation’ and ‘Grand Teton’, at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

A pioneer’s untold journey

'Turtle Walker' marks Malaney’s directorial debut, chronicling Bhaskar’s groundbreaking work in the late 1970s as he journeyed along India’s coastlines to study and protect rare sea turtles. “I have been waiting for the day we premiere Turtle Walker in India, and the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala feels just so apt for our very first screening,” Malaney said, noting Bhaskar’s childhood in Kochi’s Vypin Island, once home to nesting leatherback turtles.

A story rooted in India, resonating globally

Zoya Akhtar called it “a story of an extraordinary man… and his quiet devotion to sea turtle conservation,” while Reema Kagti emphasised its universal appeal: “It’s rooted in India but speaks to people everywhere.” The film is written and directed by Malaney, co-written and edited by Sam Rogers, with cinematography by Krish Makhija.