Yuvika Chaudhary Admits Her Marriage With Prince Narula Faced Tough Phase: 'It Was An Evil Eye'

Actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s relationship has often been under public scrutiny, with fans speculating about turbulence between the couple. Earlier, their distance was noticeable in vlogs, where the pair appeared to avoid conversation and eye contact. Rumors escalated after Yuvika revealed on a podcast that a misunderstanding had caused tension, followed by Prince’s indirect remark calling her a liar. However, the two soon addressed the issues, dismissing any separation or divorce rumours.

Evil eye behind the strain

Months after the public speculation, Yuvika opened up about what she believes affected their relationship. In Sunita Ahuja’s latest vlog, she accompanied the host to a temple and discussed how nazar (the evil eye) can impact various aspects of life. Sunita remarked, “I get to know who has an evil eye or does black magic on me, my kids, or my family. I get that intuition always. There are some people within the family, and also outside, who have an evil eye. Today, Govinda and I are the best couple in the industry; everyone knows about it. We did so much work together, and it’s often the family who has an evil eye when he listens to his wife and kids. I always blame my family because they cannot see others happy.”

Yuvika on troubled patch in her marriage

When asked about her own marriage, Yuvika revealed, “It was an evil eye. When you come into people’s eyes so much, your energy changes.” She added that she coped by turning spiritual and focusing on self-love: “I left things to god. I became spiritual and started loving myself, which helped me come out with those problems.” Sunita supported her perspective, saying, “It’s all a phase. No one can stop what is destined to happen. Whoever tries to break a home, god will punish them, and we will see them.”

About Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s love story began on Bigg Boss 9. After dating for three years, they married in 2018 and recently welcomed their first child, daughter Ekleen, in October 2024. Despite public scrutiny, the couple continues to navigate life together, attributing their harmony to faith, love, and mutual understanding.