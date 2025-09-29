Rubina Dilaik Drops Glimpses From Her 'Cowboy' Abhinav Shukla’s Birthday Celebration

Mumbai: Television's much-loved couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently celebrated Abhinav's birthday in the most heartwarming way possible, surrounded by nature, family, and love.

Abhinav, who turned a year older on the 28th of September, enjoyed an intimate yet joyous celebration that perfectly reflected the couple's shared passion for the outdoors and camping adventures. Rubina took to her social media account to share glimpses from the celebration, captioning the post, 'A birthday special for my cowboy @ashushukla.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

True to her words, Abhinav looked every bit the rugged outdoorsman, donning a stylish cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses while holding one of their twin daughters on his lap. The other little one was comfortably seated with Rubina, who radiated elegance in a casual white shirt and sunglasses. The family picture exuded warmth as both sets of parents joined in the celebrations, making the moment even more special.

With balloons and cakes adding a festive touch, the serene camping site offered the perfect backdrop for a day filled with togetherness. The candid joy on everyone's faces highlighted the importance of the couple's place on family bonds. Rubina and Abhinav's love story has always been an inspiration for their fans.

From meeting through common friends to tying the knot in 2018, their journey has been nothing short of magical. They have weathered ups and downs, including testing times on national television during Bigg Boss 14, only to emerge stronger together. Their bond deepened further with the arrival of their twin daughters last year, making them one of television's most admired families.

The couple is currently seen in the couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga". Rubina and Abhinav have always been admired for being extremely honest, opinionated and classy.

