Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionParag Tyagi Misses Late Wife Shefali Jariwala While Welcoming Ganpati Bappa Home

Parag Tyagi Misses Late Wife Shefali Jariwala While Welcoming Ganpati Bappa Home

Parag Tyagi missed his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, as he welcomed Bappa to their home this year without her.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Parag Tyagi missed his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, as he welcomed Bappa to their home this year without her.

He shared a video on social media where he was seen performing Bappa's aarti, and later taking the idol in front of a picture of Shefali. He was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Sunita Jariwala.

Parag revealed that Shefali wished that Bappa should never stop visiting their home, and hence, he welcomed Bappa this year as well to shower blessings on her departed soul.

"Pari always wanted that bappa shall never stop visiting & bless her home. This year also bappa visited and showered his blessings on u my baby ….Always keep smiling my love....Mom @sunita.jariwala put all the hard work..Love you eternally Pari," he wrote.

A lot of netizens extend their support to Parag after seeing the video.

An Insta user shared: "I just get so sad when I see your posts. Sad that life has been so unfair to you and sad that a love so rarely pure is separated by heaven and earth. Wishing you love, prayers and strength."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

Another one penned, "Pari Bhot khush hogi ye dekh ke...Bappa bless you sir...Pari jaha bhi hogi Bappa bless her."

The third comment read, "How difficult it is for him to live with out her."

Shefali was known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm every year.

For those who do not know, Shefali passed away on June 27 this year due to a cardiac arrest.

Fulfilling her late wife's wish, Parag recently established the “Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation” to take care of kids' welfare and education.

Announcing the foundation, he wrote on social media, “Congratulations Doston Navya, Kavya, Ishan & Inaya few more drops in the ocean of #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Keep praying and keep showering ur love so we can fulfil Pari’s dream and help as many underprivileged children we can so grateful #shefalijariwala.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parag Tyagi Ganesh Chaturthi Shefali Jariwala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi Emplanes For Japan, China Visits; Stresses ‘National Interest’
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi On Japan, China Visits Stresses ‘National Interest’
India
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
India
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget