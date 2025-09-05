Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Thanks Seema Pahwa On Teachers’ Day, Calls Her Mentor And Inspiration

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Friday, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia showcased gratitude to veteran actress-director Seema Pahwa and said that she wants to thank her from the bottom of her heart for being such a pivotal part of the actress’ journey.

Nimrit will be seen working under Seema Pahwa’s direction in an upcoming yet-untitled project.

Nimrit shared, “I feel extremely fortunate to be working under the guidance of Seema Pahwa ma’am. She is not just a brilliant actor but also an extraordinary teacher who brings out the best in her students.

During the course of this project, Nimrit said that she has learnt so much from Seema.

“Be it understanding the depth of a character, learning how to bring honesty into a performance, or simply observing how she approaches every scene with such sincerity and detail.”

Nimrit says that Seema has “truly sharpened my perspective towards acting and storytelling.”

“What I admire the most about her is the way she encourages you to discover your own truth as a performer rather than simply following instructions.”

“For me, Seema ma’am has become much more than a director or mentor – she is an inspiration and a guiding light. On Teachers’ Day, I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for being such a pivotal part of my journey.”

Talking about her latest work, Nimrat was seen working with Tiger Shroff in a music video titled ‘Bepanaah’.

She called her collaboration Tiger Shroff ‘truly inspiring.’

The actress said: “Working with Tiger has been an absolute blast. His passion and dedication to every frame is truly inspiring. I had to match his energy, and I want to thank choreographer Bosco, his choreography pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible.”

She added: “This song is special because it celebrates style, rhythm, and chemistry, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created on screen. When I first heard the concept and the track of Bepanaah, I was instantly hooked. It’s got this infectious energy and a glamorous vibe that I’ve never explored before.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)