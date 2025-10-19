Television Star Nia Sharma Adds Rs 1.50 Crore Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 To Her Collection

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionTelevision Star Nia Sharma Adds Rs 1.50 Crore Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 To Her Collection

Television star Nia Sharma has added a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 to her collection, sharing photos and a playful post on Instagram about her new luxury car and its cost.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television star Nia Sharma has added a new luxury vehicle to her collection with the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53. The actor took to Instagram to share her excitement, giving fans a glimpse of the sleek coupe while joking about the financial impact of her purchase.

Nia Sharma’s New Ride

Sharing pictures from the car delivery, Nia wrote, “AMG!!!!!!!!! ………………(All Money gone) EMI ON Thanks @autohangar for such a beautiful delivery experience and rewinding our childhood (sic)."

The post quickly attracted congratulations from her industry friends. Actors Ankita Lokhande, Krystle D’Souza, and others commented, while Isha Malviya from Udaariyaan wrote, “Wowww dude, so proud! (sic)" and Shantanu Maheshwari added, “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you (sic)."

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53, reportedly priced around Rs 1.50 crore, is known for its performance-driven design and powerful AMG engine, adding a stylish edge to Nia’s collection of luxury possessions.

Career Highlights of Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has been a familiar face on Indian television for over a decade. She debuted with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010 and rose to fame as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She later starred in shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, and Suhagan Chudail.

Recently, she appeared in Laughter Chefs Season 2, where her playful interactions with comedian Sudesh Lehri were widely appreciated. Her name has often been linked to Bigg Boss, but she has consistently denied joining the show, including in 2024 when rumours surfaced during Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale.

Digital Ventures and Recent Work

Born Neha Sharma on September 17, 1990, Nia has also made her mark in the digital space with projects like Twisted (2017) and Jamai 2.0 (2021). She was a finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India in 2020. Currently, she has no officially announced television projects.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Nia Sharma Nia Sharma Khatron Ke Khiladi Nia Sharma Car Nia Sharma Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53
