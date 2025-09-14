Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mohanlal Slams Homophobic Remarks On Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Get Off The Show'

Mohanlal won widespread praise on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 after firmly calling out homophobic remarks against contestants Adhila and Noora, declaring, “I will welcome them to my home.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: The latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turned into a talking point over the weekend when host Mohanlal strongly condemned homophobic remarks made by contestant Lakshmi. His intervention, in defense of fellow contestants Adhila and Noora — a same-sex couple in the house — has earned widespread applause from former participants and viewers online.

Mohanlal’s strong response

During the episode, Lakshmi had claimed that Adhila and Noora would not be “welcomed into people’s homes,” questioning both their relationship and their presence on the reality show. Mohanlal, visibly displeased, confronted her directly and asked, “Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?”

When Lakshmi stood by her statement, the superstar’s response was sharp. “I will welcome them to my home. You need to be careful with such comments when you’re here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you can't stand them, leave the house, get off the show,” he said, making it clear that intolerance would not be accepted.

Former contestants applaud Mohanlal

The exchange quickly caught attention outside the house. Several former contestants took to social media to praise Mohanlal’s stand. Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan from Season 4 wrote, “Lal Sir, Goosebumps, Pwolichuu! (He nailed it).” Nadira Mehrin, an actor and transgender activist from Season 5, commented, “Lalettan has just said what the whole society had to say.”

Riyas Salim, also from Season 4, shared, “These two women (Lakshmi and Mastani) aren't merely wrong, they're actively dangerous,” while emphasizing why homophobia should never be normalized. Other former housemates, including Sreerekha, Abhishek Jayadeep, Diya Sana, Aswin Vijay and Alessandra Johnson, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the show’s commitment to inclusivity.

Fans cheer online

The incident also sparked conversations across social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Lalettan cooking kulasthree, sthreevirudhan and homophobics. What a guy. My respect for him has been way above the roof in the past few weeks.” Another noted, “Not a fan, not a hater of this show. But this (fire emoji).”

A third user pointed out the significance of a superstar taking such a stand: “Not a fan of this show, & haven't yet dared to see even 1 full episode of this. But words coming like this from the mouth of a Superstar like @Mohanlal need to be appreciated, it doesn't matter whether it's scripted or not, but he said it, that's all matters.”

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 airs on Asianet from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM, and on weekends at 9 PM. The reality show is also available for 24x7 streaming on JioHotstar.

Tags :
Mohanlal Bigg Boss Malayalam
