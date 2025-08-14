Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Slips In TRP Charts As Anupamaa Holds Top Spot

Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has slipped to fourth place in the TRP charts, while Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa retains the top spot, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and TMKOC.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
After a blockbuster opening week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has hit a speed bump in the TRP race. The Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay starrer, which topped the charts last week, has seen its ratings dip according to the latest BARC report.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi slips to number four

In its debut week, the show claimed the No. 1 position with an impressive TRP of 2.3 and a reach of 3.6 million. However, Week 31 numbers reveal a different story, the daily soap has now slipped to fourth place, registering a TRP of 1.8 and a reach of 3.1 million.

Leading the pack this week are Rajan Shahi’s television giants. Anupamaa has maintained its dominance with a TRP of 2.3 and a reach of 3.6 million, closely followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a TRP of 2.1 and a reach of 3.4 million. Comedy staple Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also edged past Kyunki, securing third position with a TRP of 2.1 and a reach of 3.2 million.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's record-breaking opening TRP

This drop comes just days after the makers celebrated the show’s record-breaking launch. JioHotstar’s distribution head, Piyush Goyal, had proudly announced on LinkedIn that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 achieved a TVR of 2.8 million, reached 31.1 million viewers, and clocked a staggering 1.1 billion viewing minutes, a feat rarely seen in recent television history.

Netizen reaction to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. The reboot has faced a fair share of criticism online, with some viewers claiming there’s a lack of chemistry between Smriti Irani and her co-star. A few social media users have even alleged that Smriti is relying on a body double for certain scenes, while others have pointed out that Tulsi Virani’s character seems to mirror Anupamaa in tone and mannerisms.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Anupamaa Smriti Irani Smriti Irani  Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
