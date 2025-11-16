KBC Fun Moment: Manoj Bajpayee Gives Bhojpuri Spin To ‘Deewaar’ Line, Amitabh Bachchan Joins In

Actor Manoj Bajpayee appeared on the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, with "The Family Man 3" co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi.

During the episode, Bajpayee translated an iconic dialogue from host Amitabh Bachchan's movie "Deewaar" into Bhojpuri.

He was heard saying, "Ae Peter, te ohne khoje hamare ke, hum ae ne baithal bane" (Peter, you are looking for me there, I am sitting right here)

Big B also brought his own twist to the dialogue and pitched in, saying, "Ae dekha lalva, jha Khade ho vha tareke se khade raho, ae Police station hain jano, tohre baap ka ghar nahi hain (Hey kid, stand straight wherever you are standing. This is a police station, not your father's house)."

Shifting our focus to "The Family Man 3", Bajpayee called returning as Srikant in the popular show a "true homecoming".

The 'Satya' actor shared a statement saying, “For the past four years, fans have hounded me with the question, ‘Kab aa raha hai Srikant Tiwari?’ And we finally have the answer with a new season that’s not only bigger, bolder, and more exciting but also raises the stakes higher than ever for Srikant, as he finds himself cornered with no respite in sight.”

“Thanks to Raj and DK’s vision and masterful storytelling, and the continued support of Prime Video, The Family Man has become one of the most-loved Indian series. I, too, couldn’t wait for the show to return and step back into Srikant’s shoes for the third time, making it a true homecoming. I’m confident that audiences will enjoy the new season and continue to shower their love on the show and its unforgettable characters,” he added.

