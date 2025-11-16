KBC Fun Moment: Manoj Bajpayee Gives Bhojpuri Spin To ‘Deewaar’ Line, Amitabh Bachchan Joins In

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKBC Fun Moment: Manoj Bajpayee Gives Bhojpuri Spin To ‘Deewaar’ Line, Amitabh Bachchan Joins In

Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi appeared on KBC 17. Bajpayee translated Amitabh Bachchan's "Deewaar" dialogue into Bhojpuri, prompting a humorous response from Bachchan.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Manoj Bajpayee appeared on the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, with "The Family Man 3" co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi.

During the episode, Bajpayee translated an iconic dialogue from host Amitabh Bachchan's movie "Deewaar" into Bhojpuri.

He was heard saying, "Ae Peter, te ohne khoje hamare ke, hum ae ne baithal bane" (Peter, you are looking for me there, I am sitting right here)

Big B also brought his own twist to the dialogue and pitched in, saying, "Ae dekha lalva, jha Khade ho vha tareke se khade raho, ae Police station hain jano, tohre baap ka ghar nahi hain (Hey kid, stand straight wherever you are standing. This is a police station, not your father's house)."

Uploading the preview of the upcoming episode on social media, the makers, Sony TV, wrote, "Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati iss Friday raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par. [KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 2025] (sic)."

Shifting our focus to "The Family Man 3", Bajpayee called returning as Srikant in the popular show a "true homecoming".

The 'Satya' actor shared a statement saying, “For the past four years, fans have hounded me with the question, ‘Kab aa raha hai Srikant Tiwari?’ And we finally have the answer with a new season that’s not only bigger, bolder, and more exciting but also raises the stakes higher than ever for Srikant, as he finds himself cornered with no respite in sight.”

“Thanks to Raj and DK’s vision and masterful storytelling, and the continued support of Prime Video, The Family Man has become one of the most-loved Indian series. I, too, couldn’t wait for the show to return and step back into Srikant’s shoes for the third time, making it a true homecoming. I’m confident that audiences will enjoy the new season and continue to shower their love on the show and its unforgettable characters,” he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Manoj Bajpayee Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 KBC 17
