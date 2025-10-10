Gauahar Khan Applauds Gaurav Khanna’s Loyalty On Bigg Boss 19

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been keeping a close eye on this season of the reality show, offering her candid opinions on contestants and their strategies. Recently, she took to social media to applaud Gaurav Khanna for his unwavering loyalty to his group, even after losing a task against Ashnoor Kaur, a friend and fellow housemate.

Gauahar praises Gaurav

Sharing a story on her account, Gauahar wrote, “Task haarkar bhi jeet gaya, loyal to the group.” She praised how, despite the loss, Gaurav’s commitment to his team remained unshaken, earning him the reputation among fans as a man with a “heart of gold.”

During the task, Gaurav was seen encouraging his group, saying, “Wo jeeti na apne hi group ki hai – she won; it's okay, she's a part of our group,” demonstrating a calm, mature approach that resonated with viewers and critics alike.

She also wrote, "The moment of the episode was kunika ji Abhishek and ashnoor dancing . It was the cutiest . The bitching group giving statements on them actually showed their hearts burnnnnnn . Hehehe #bb19"

Vocal about contestants and conduct

Gauahar’s commentary on BB19 doesn’t stop at praise. She has also been critical of contestants whose behaviour she finds inappropriate. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode a few weeks ago, she called out music composer Amaal Malik for his tone and personal remarks, describing him as “double-faced.” She urged him to watch his language, but Malik appeared indifferent, later telling fellow housemates Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri, “Faltu ka chad rahi hai.”

Responding via social media, Gauahar wrote, “Battameez se kya hi expect kar sakte hain, Tameez sikhai nahi jaa sakti” (What can you expect from a rude person?).

She has also praised other contestants, including Kunickaa, whom she called the best “60-plus” contestant ever on the show.