HomeEntertainmentTelevision‘Didn’t Joke About Ajay Devgn,' Says Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 — But Internet Pulls Out Video

After Pranit More denied ever joking about Ajay Devgn on Bigg Boss 19, fans dug up an old clip of the comedian roasting the actor’s dance moves — leaving the internet in splits.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 08:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, the De De Pyaar De 2 team graced the show, adding a star-studded touch to the weekend drama. But the highlight of the evening wasn’t just the film’s promotion — it was a candid exchange between comedian Pranit More and Ajay Devgn that quickly turned into an online talking point.

Pranit denies joking about Ajay Devgn

During the episode, Ajay playfully asked Pranit, “Have you cracked joke on me too?” to which the comedian replied, “No, sir I have not cracked a joke on you, aapko maanta hoon bahut.” His response left Salman Khan visibly surprised. However, social media users were quick to call him out by resurfacing old clips of Pranit making jokes about Ajay’s dance moves.

 
 
 
 
 
The viral clip resurfaces

In one of his past comedy routines, Pranit had said, “Abhi ek naaya song aaya hai aur uss dance ka USP hai ki uske bahut ki mushkil dance steps hai aur ekdum viral hogaya hai voh. Uss gaane ka naam hai, Pehla Tu Dooja Tu. These dance steps are going viral. Ab tum samaj rahe ho ki Hrithik Roshan aur Shahid Kapoor ko kitna bura lagta hoga ki hum itna mujra karte hain.”

He further added, “Everyone is jealous of Ajay Devgn, his USP is, he does a simple step and it goes viral, like in this one he still moved all his fingers. But his most viral step is (he referred to his Rajnigandha advertisement).” Watch it here

Pranit More’s Bigg Boss journey

Pranit first made headlines early in the season when Salman Khan reprimanded him for making jokes about him. The actor-host had asked him, “Tumhare ghar merese hi chalta hai kya?” Since then, Pranit has managed to win over viewers with his wit and sense of humor.

Although he briefly exited the show due to health reasons, Pranit returned last week and has since found himself at the center of several controversies — the latest being his decision to save Ashnoor Kaur over Abhishek Bajaj. Despite the backlash, the comedian remains one of the top 10 contestants vying for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 08:59 PM (IST)
Ajay Devgn Pranit More Bigg Boss 19
