Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBollywood Magic On KBC: Big B And Javed Akhtar Recreate ‘Zanjeer’ Scene

Bollywood Magic On KBC: Big B And Javed Akhtar Recreate ‘Zanjeer’ Scene

Amitabh Bachchan will recreate his iconic "Zanjeer" dialogue on "Kaun Banega Crorepati" with guests Javed and Farhan Akhtar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen recreating the magic of his 1973 film “Zanjeer” with veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, where Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhatar appeared as guests. The father-son duo sat on the hotseat as Amitabh mouthed the lines: “Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho; yeh police station hai; tumhare baap ka ghar nahi”.

The video was captioned: “Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati Mon - Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par.”

Zanjeer is an action crime film directed and produced by Prakash Mehra and written by Salim–Javed. The film also stars Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit Khan and Bindu.

Zanjeer was the first of many collaborations between Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar and Big B. Ever since Zanjeer, Salim–Javed wrote many of their subsequent scripts with Bachchan for the lead role and insisted on him being cast for their later films, including blockbusters such as Deewaar and Sholay, establishing Amitabh as a superstar.

The film followed the story of Vijay, an inspector who is suspended from duty, sets out to find his parents' murderers. With the help of a street-wise girl and a foe-turned-friend, he plans his revenge.

The film was remade in 2013 starring Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan. It was directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featured names such as Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the latter titled Thoofan.

On October 2, the icon shared a profound message on his blog blending ancient wisdom with the spirit of the festival of Dussehra.

“May the victory of good over evil be ever blessed in our lives and in the lives of all humanity,” he wrote on his blog.

He then went on to quote the Chanakya Niti and stressed that while goodness is to be celebrated, it must be accompanied by vigilance.

“Chanakya was a learned advisor to the Kingdom of Chandragupta Maurya . .. He taught wisdom .. be cautious when you are designed to give or do goodness to others .. to continue to trust all can lead to your problems in time .. the good souls ever possess this bad or evil trait that they trust all and find goodness in all ..good over evil .. has various connotations,” he added.

The thespian then went on to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Javed Akhtar Kaun Banega Crorepati
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget