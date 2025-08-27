From ‘Boss’ To Bodyguards: Why Tanya Mittal Is Facing Internet Backlash On Bigg Boss 19

The curtains on 'Bigg Boss 19' lifted on August 24, and the drama started almost instantly. Within the very first day, entrepreneur Tanya Mittal emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants, sparking memes, trolling, and heated debates across social media. Her unapologetic remarks and outspoken personality have already made her a polarising figure inside the house.

‘Boss,’ Bodyguards & Bold Stories

Tanya wasted no time in introducing herself with larger-than-life claims. She told her housemates that even her family addresses her as “Boss.” Justifying the unusual title, she said, “Women don’t get respect easily; they have to demand it. I don’t want to wait until my 50s to be respected.”

She further asserted that she always travels with security and recounted a striking incident: “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even police officers, and that’s how I ended up here.” Tanya added that her family has always maintained bodyguards and staff around her.

While some viewers praised her confidence, others found her comments exaggerated, leading to a barrage of trolling on X and Instagram.

Clash With Ashnoor Kaur Sparks Attention

The drama intensified when Tanya got into a heated argument with actress Ashnoor Kaur. Tanya accused Ashnoor of being “ungrateful” and “badtameez,” while Ashnoor hit back by pointing out contradictions in Tanya’s statements. “First she said she never stepped outside the house, then claimed she had bodyguards and four cars,” Ashnoor quipped.

Their spat drew attention from fellow contestants, with Zeishaan Qadri openly siding with Ashnoor. Fans online quickly shared promo clips labelling Tanya as “Miss Overacting.”

Sarees, Self-Respect & ‘Raja’ Remark

In another conversation, Tanya highlighted her pride in staying true to her roots. Speaking to comedian Pranit More, she said, “I am still wearing sarees here while many actors change their image. That’s my achievement.” Critics online, however, dismissed the statement as “cringe-worthy.”

Later in the day, Tanya doubled down on her bold persona by calling herself “Raja,” claiming she entered the show without any exposure, industry support, or influential friends. She credited her journey to her faith in God.

As Bigg Boss 19 continues, Tanya Mittal has already emerged as the season’s first breakout personality. Whether audiences love her confidence or mock her exaggerations, one thing is certain — she has ensured all eyes are on her.