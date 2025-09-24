Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BB 19: Nehal Chudasama Sparks Outrage After Calling Ashnoor Kaur ‘Abhishek’s Wife’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama faces massive backlash after calling Ashnoor Kaur "just a wife" during a secret room observation. Fans call the remark disrespectful and misogynistic.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house intensified further when Nehal Chudasama, who has been observing the game from the secret room, passed a highly controversial remark against contestant Ashnoor Kaur.

The incident took place during an ongoing spat between Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Abhishek Bajaj. While tensions were already high, Nehal, who was watching from the secret room, expressed visible annoyance with Ashnoor and her defence of friendship with Abhishek.

In a moment of frustration Nehal casually asked Bigg Boss to eliminate Ashnoor because she was doing nothing in the house apart from being the "wife of someone". This remark was seen as a direct attack on Ashnoor's bond with Abhishek Bajaj, which often has been the subject of speculation inside the house. Housemates have repeatedly linked the two romantically despite both Ashnoor and Abhishek clarifying multiple times that they are simply close friends.

By dismissing Ashnoor's individuality and reducing her presence in the house to just being "Abhishek's wife", Nehal's statement crossed the line for many viewers. The statement has already outraged fans, and Nehal has been called out on social media and has been touted as probably one of the most insensitive remarks of the season.

Fans quickly took to social media to slam Nehal and call her remark misogynistic and disrespectful. Many pointed out that such comments undermine a woman's identity and efforts in the game and that Ashnoor has every right to play her game without being defined by her friendships. Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, Ashnoor has been seen hurt by the constant attempts to link her with Abhishek.

In the past conversations, she has been clear about maintaining her own identity in the house and not wanting her bond with Abhishek to be misinterpreted. Abhishek too has backed this up, stating that their camera tree is based on mutual respect and nothing beyond that.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 BB19 Drama Nehal Chudasama Ashnoor Kaur Nehal Chudasama Controversy
