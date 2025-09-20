Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Clears Air On Abhishek Bajaj Bond, Amaal Mallik Raises Eyebrows

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Clears Air On Abhishek Bajaj Bond, Amaal Mallik Raises Eyebrows

Ashnoor Kaur shuts down dating rumours with Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss 19, calling him a best friend. Amaal Mallik accuses her of playing with feelings. Watch drama on Colors & JioHotstar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 01:22 PM (IST)

As Bigg Boss 19 continues to serve up high-voltage drama, one storyline is capturing growing attention inside and outside the house — the bond between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. While their frequent interactions have sparked playful teasing among housemates, both contestants have now addressed the speculations with surprising clarity.

Housemates Play Cupid on Captaincy Day

The buzz started during the first day of Abhishek’s captaincy, where housemates Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama took the opportunity to probe Ashnoor about her relationship history.

Baseer asked, “Have you ever been in a relationship?” To which Ashnoor responded candidly: "No"
Nehal quickly chimed in, suggesting that Ashnoor could now “date Abhishek.”

But Ashnoor was quick to set the record straight: “Nahi, vo vibe nahi hai, meri best friend vali vibe hai uske saath.”

Even when Baseer and Nehal playfully challenged her with, “Okay, tell me why not,” Ashnoor maintained her stance:

“No, I believe that best friends should be separate and boyfriends separate.”

Nehal tried to persuade her further, arguing that they could be “best friends and something more,” but Ashnoor remained resolute. Interestingly, when Abhishek was asked about the nature of their bond, he echoed a similar sentiment: “We are best friends.”

Amaal Mallik Stirs the Pot with Accusations

The topic took a dramatic turn later in the evening when Amaal Mallik offered his opinion on the growing closeness between Ashnoor and Abhishek. While Awez Darbar appeared happy for the duo, Amaal was far more critical.

He accused Ashnoor of manipulating the situation: “Taking advantage of Abhishek and playing with his feelings.”

The comment stirred discussions among other housemates, especially with Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More joining the chat.

Heart-to-Heart: What Makes a Real Relationship?

Later, Ashnoor, Abhishek, Nehal, and Awez gathered for a heartfelt discussion about the foundations of a meaningful relationship. Their conversation touched on key elements like compatibility and mutual respect.

They collectively concluded: “Respect forms the base of any bond.”

They also emphasized that how a partner treats you in front of friends and family says a lot about their true intentions.

With emotional undercurrents and interpersonal dynamics intensifying, Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep viewers intrigued.

Watch the drama unfold on Colors TV or stream the show on JioHotstar.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama Abhishek Raj
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Cities
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Students, Staff Evacuated
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Students, Staff Evacuated
World
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Violent Clashes Erupt in Gujarat’s Vadodara During Navratri Preparations | ABP NEWS
Delhi Crime: Delhi Police Foil Gogi Gang's Attempted Crime in Rohini: Three Arrested | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Rahul Gandhi’s Call for Youth Involvement: A Revolutionary or Dangerous Move? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget