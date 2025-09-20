Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Clears Air On Abhishek Bajaj Bond, Amaal Mallik Raises Eyebrows

As Bigg Boss 19 continues to serve up high-voltage drama, one storyline is capturing growing attention inside and outside the house — the bond between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. While their frequent interactions have sparked playful teasing among housemates, both contestants have now addressed the speculations with surprising clarity.

Housemates Play Cupid on Captaincy Day

The buzz started during the first day of Abhishek’s captaincy, where housemates Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama took the opportunity to probe Ashnoor about her relationship history.

Baseer asked, “Have you ever been in a relationship?” To which Ashnoor responded candidly: "No"

Nehal quickly chimed in, suggesting that Ashnoor could now “date Abhishek.”

But Ashnoor was quick to set the record straight: “Nahi, vo vibe nahi hai, meri best friend vali vibe hai uske saath.”

Even when Baseer and Nehal playfully challenged her with, “Okay, tell me why not,” Ashnoor maintained her stance:

“No, I believe that best friends should be separate and boyfriends separate.”

Nehal tried to persuade her further, arguing that they could be “best friends and something more,” but Ashnoor remained resolute. Interestingly, when Abhishek was asked about the nature of their bond, he echoed a similar sentiment: “We are best friends.”

Amaal Mallik Stirs the Pot with Accusations

The topic took a dramatic turn later in the evening when Amaal Mallik offered his opinion on the growing closeness between Ashnoor and Abhishek. While Awez Darbar appeared happy for the duo, Amaal was far more critical.

He accused Ashnoor of manipulating the situation: “Taking advantage of Abhishek and playing with his feelings.”

The comment stirred discussions among other housemates, especially with Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More joining the chat.

Heart-to-Heart: What Makes a Real Relationship?

Later, Ashnoor, Abhishek, Nehal, and Awez gathered for a heartfelt discussion about the foundations of a meaningful relationship. Their conversation touched on key elements like compatibility and mutual respect.

They collectively concluded: “Respect forms the base of any bond.”

They also emphasized that how a partner treats you in front of friends and family says a lot about their true intentions.

With emotional undercurrents and interpersonal dynamics intensifying, Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep viewers intrigued.

Watch the drama unfold on Colors TV or stream the show on JioHotstar.