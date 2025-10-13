Bigg Boss 19 Heats Up: Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaj Lock Horns During Pani Puri Task

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Heats Up: Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaj Lock Horns During Pani Puri Task

The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo teases a fiery nomination task as Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj’s rivalry turns explosive during the ‘pani puri’ challenge. e

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The temperature is set to soar in the upcoming nomination task of “Bigg Boss 19” as tensions escalate between housemates Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. The two, who have been at loggerheads earlier, will once again lock horns, turning the task into a battlefield.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Pani puri task ke saath nominations bann gaya aur bhi chatpata, dekhte hai kaun hota hai nominate! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The promo begins with the voice of Bigg Boss saying: “Nominations main aap sabhi ka swagat hai. Aj aap raste se hatane ke liye logo ko pani puri khilayenge. (Welcome to the nominations! Today, you’ll have to serve pani puri to the contestants you want to eliminate from your path.)

The video then showcases several contestants gorging on the Indian street-food delicacy as a sign of being nominated by other housemates.

The video then shows Malti Chahar telling Mridul Tiwari: “Ganda kar raha hai tu. Your are making it dirty).”

To which, an angry Mridul replies: Tu khud hi gandi hai (You are dirty.)

Citing his reasons to nominate Neelam, Pranit More is heard saying: “Atleast mai chaddar main jaakar chugli nahi karta (at least I don’t crawl under a blanket to gossip.)”

The tension escalates when Amaal feeds a pani puri to Abhishek — but in an aggressive manner.

Giving his reasons, Amaal said: “Ghar ka saara gand khaata hai yeh bhi khaale (he eats all the mess in the house, and now he wants to eat this too.)”

As he feeds him aggressively, Amaal chimes “Maara nahi (haven’t hit you).”

This angers Abhishek, who says: “Mooh pe haath kiyun lagaya (why did you touch my face?)”

To stop the fight, Baseer Ali comes in the middles and says: “Dhakka kya maar raha hai usko. Jaakar udhar baith bewakoof. (why did you push him. Go sit there, stupid.)”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Baseer Ali Amaal Mallik Pranit More Mridul Tiwari Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj Neelam Giri
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
