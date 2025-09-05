Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently addressed persistent questions about her plans to embrace motherhood, making it clear that such queries leave her uncomfortable. During Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain interacted with the media when she was once again asked about pregnancy. The actress firmly requested that the topic be avoided.

Ankita’s Honest Response To Pregnancy Questions

In a video that surfaced online, Ankita is seen visibly annoyed when asked about family planning. “Main na sach bol rahi hu, mujhe na yeh question bahut bore lagta hai. Mereko yeh sab mat poocha karo. Jis din hoga uss din btaungi. I really…I don’t want to entertain this, pregnancy waghera. Bahut zyada ho jaata hai, phir pressure feel hota hai parents banne ka,” she told reporters.

The actress’ candid response struck a chord with many fans, who applauded her for addressing the social pressure around motherhood.

From Reel Drama To Real-Life Speculation

Ankita and Vicky, who tied the knot in December 2021, are often in the spotlight due to their popular appearances in Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs. In one episode of the cooking reality show, Ankita jokingly announced, “Main pregnant hoon,” after Krushna Abhishek made her run around the kitchen. The lighthearted remark quickly fueled widespread speculation.

Couple Breaks Silence On Rumours

Later, in a YouTube vlog, Ankita and Vicky addressed the chatter with humour. Vicky quipped, “News toh kaafi time se chal rahi hai, pregnancy when should be the question. Puri family lagi hui hai. Negotiations are on.” Ankita added, “Baat cheet chal rahi. I am tired of the questions,” expressing both amusement and exasperation at the constant scrutiny.

The actress, best known for Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, continues to focus on her career while advocating for personal boundaries in her private life.