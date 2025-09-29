Amaal Mallik On Gauahar Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Clash: ‘I Had Proofs But Let It Go’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAmaal Mallik On Gauahar Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Clash: ‘I Had Proofs But Let It Go’

Amaal Mallik addressed Gauahar Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar remarks, saying he chose not to escalate the matter. He also clarified his bond with Tanya, insisting his intentions were never misread.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The aftershocks of Weekend Ka Vaar were evident, especially after Gauahar Khan’s remarks to housemate Amaal Mallik, who, in the upcoming episode, will be seen explaining why he chose not to escalate the matter further.

The Weekend Ka Vaar saw Gauahar enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as Awez’s family member and question Amaal about his remarks on the former housemate.

Talking about the same to Nehal Chudasma, Amaal said: “Even when Gauahar came and said things to me, I had things to say in return. If I had shown proofs, she would have gone quiet. But since she was here as Awez’s family, I chose not to react beyond one comment. I decided to let it go.”

Nehal will also be seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Amaal and discussing how his bond with Tanya is being viewed inside and outside the house.

Nehal asked Amaal to reconsider Tanya’s mannerisms, suggesting that her intentions might differ from his.

To this, Amaal said: “The audience is smart enough to see my intentions clearly. Just because I danced with her for fun doesn’t mean I was trying to give her any signals.”

Nehal reminded him of the incidents that grabbed attention, such as Tanya insisting that only Amaal should serve her food.

To this, Amaal said: “I felt guilty, that’s why I agreed. If it was Baseer at that moment, I would have done the same. My intention towards her is not what people assume.”

Nehal further shared her stance following the recently concluded Weekend Ka Vaar, saying that she avoided taking Amaal’s name out of fear.

She said: “I’m not scared of you. I had a soft spot for Baseer earlier too, but now I’m detached from him. With you, it’s just because I know you play with heart.”

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Gauahar Khan Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19
