Amaal Mallik Faces Backlash For Disrespecting Tanya Mittal In Bigg Boss 19 Promo: 'Obsessed'

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 has sparked heated discussion online after Amaal Mallik’s behaviour toward fellow contestant Tanya Mittal came under scrutiny. The singer-composer, currently serving as house captain, was seen asserting his authority in what viewers are calling a “power trip.”

Amaal Mallik's behaviour towards Tanya Mittal

In the clip shared by the show’s official channel, Amaal instructs Tanya that she must eat only at the dining table — a command that didn’t sit well with her. Tanya, visibly irritated, shot back that she wouldn’t be dancing to his tunes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Netizens slam Amaal

What followed has left fans divided. Amaal’s tone and remarks were perceived as disrespectful, prompting a flood of criticism online. “Tanya se obsessed ho gaya hai ye Amaal,” one viewer commented, while another said, “This guy is obsessed with Tanya at this point.” A fan wrote, “I'm very confused. What should I say to Amaal—B-grade, C-grade, or D-grade? He wants to make his family proud but keeps proving otherwise.”

Amaal and Tanya's relationship

For those following the show closely, Amaal and Tanya’s relationship has gone from friendly to frosty. Once known for their camaraderie, the two have been at odds ever since a fallout that played out on-screen. Recently, Salman Khan also confronted Tanya during Weekend Ka Vaar, accusing her of being “dual-faced” and not loyal to her relationships — a statement that seemed to deepen the rift between her and Amaal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss (@biggbosscolors.tv)

The tension intensified when Tanya reconciled with Farrhana Bhatt, despite Farrhana having previously hurt Tanya’s close friend Neelam Giri during a task. The move didn’t sit well with several housemates — including Amaal, who labeled Tanya an “attention seeker.”

The emotional strain was evident on Tanya, who appeared hurt by Amaal’s cold demeanor, especially since she had once been his strongest supporter inside the house.