Amaal Mallik Asks Fans To Stop Linking Him With Tanya Mittal Post Bigg Boss 19

Amaal Mallik Asks Fans To Stop Linking Him With Tanya Mittal Post Bigg Boss 19

Amaal Mallik has addressed rumours linking him with Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Tanya Mittal, saying their on-screen moments were task-driven and urging fans to stop turning teamwork into romance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Music composer Amaal Mallik has finally responded to speculation linking him romantically with Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Tanya Mittal, clarifying that their on-screen interactions were being misread. Addressing the chatter on X (formerly Twitter), Amaal said moments shared inside the reality show house were largely shaped by its format and should not be viewed through a romantic lens.

‘It was a task, nothing more’

The clarification came after clips of Amaal and Tanya dancing together resurfaced online, fuelling fresh rumours about their equation post the show’s finale. Pushing back against the narrative, Amaal explained that many such moments on Bigg Boss are dictated by tasks and creative planning rather than personal intent.

“Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha (Brother, this was a task),” Amaal wrote, pointing out that contestants are required to follow instructions given by the host or visiting guests. He added that dance performances and pairing up are often decided by the channel’s creative team and should not be spun into “nonsensical romance.”

Gratitude and apology

While firmly denying any romantic involvement, Amaal also acknowledged Tanya’s support during emotionally difficult phases of the show. He expressed gratitude for her presence and took responsibility for moments where his words or actions may have crossed a line.

“I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her,” he wrote, adding that such situations serve as reminders for personal growth and self-correction.

‘Please stop linking us’

The composer further urged fans to stop drawing assumptions about his relationship with Tanya, stressing that such speculation could unfairly impact her image. Emphasising the need for boundaries, Amaal appealed to supporters of both sides to let the matter rest.

“So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way,” he wrote, calling for an end to online negativity and unnecessary comparisons.

About their Bigg Boss 19 journey

During the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal and Tanya were often seen together, with Tanya frequently offering emotional reassurance to the composer. Their bond quickly became a talking point among viewers, eventually snowballing into rumours of a possible romance — claims Amaal has now categorically dismissed.

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up earlier this month with actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy. Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up, followed by Pranit More in third place. Both Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal reached the top five, remaining under public scrutiny until the very end of the season.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
