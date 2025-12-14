'Always Us': Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Mark 4th Anniversary With Emotional Love Note

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain recently celebrated their four-year anniversary by sharing a heartfelt post that reflected on their journey of love, commitment, and togetherness.

In their message, the duo reflected on choosing love even during challenging times. Taking to Instagram, Ankita and Vicky shared a heartwarming video showcasing their enduring love through photos and cherished memories from over the years. One touching moment captured the couple cutting a cake. From candid cosy moments to vacations and romantic highlights, the video beautifully reflects their journey together.

For the caption, they wrote, “4 years of us Of growing, learning, falling, rising side by side.. We’ve held each other through the loud days and the quiet ones, choosing love even when it wasn’t easy. What we’ve built is more than time it’s trust, patience, friendship, and home..If this is what four years feel like, we’re ready for the long, long lifetime ahead.. Always us. #AnVI ki Kahani#HappyAnniversary #BetterTogether.”

Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a lavish traditional ceremony in Mumbai, following several years of dating. Their wedding celebrations spanned multiple days, featuring mehndi, sangeet, and a reception, and were attended by numerous celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry.

Ankita and Vikas also appeared together as contestants on the reality show, “Bigg Boss 17.” They also teamed up for a new music video titled “Laa Pila De Sharaab,” which also starred actor Saurabh Sachdev.

In April, Ankita and Vicky also marked six years since they first met and started dating. To commemorate the occasion, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared that she had once been unsure how they “ended up here,” but added that they had been truly enjoying their journey together.

Sharing their images, Ankita wrote, “Last night we celebrated six years of ‘we met, we dated, we’re still not sure how we ended up here, but we’re lovin’ it’ kind of love.”

