Tannishtha Chatterjee Shares She Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Full Plate Edits

HomeEntertainmentTannishtha Chatterjee Shares She Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Full Plate Edits

Tannishtha Chatterjee, who recently revealed her stage 4 oligometastatic cancer diagnosis, says she finished her film "Full Plate" while going through a difficult phase in her personal life.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, who recently revealed her stage 4 oligometastatic cancer diagnosis, says she finished her film "Full Plate" while going through a difficult phase in her personal life.

The actor is happy that the movie, which she wrote and directed, will now have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

The 43-year-old on Tuesday thanked fans for their wishes in an Instagram post.

"So overwhelmed by all the love and good wishes I have received over the past two days. It's easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it's not and that humanity still exists. I don't want this to sound like an award acceptance, speech. So please forgive me if it does sound so.

"In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film 'Full Plate' which I wrote and directed. I got diagnosed right in the middle of the post production earlier this year. Despite everything I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premier at the Busan International film Festival 2025," the actor wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tannishtha Chatterjee (@tannishtha_c)

Chatterjee also shared the poster of the film and said it could only be possible through "pure grit and total commitment" of the team who stood strong through her health crisis and incredibly difficult conditions under which the movie was made.

She also praised the cast and crew of the film including Kirti Kulhari, Ashutosh Goswami, Indraneil Sengupta and Monica Dogra for their help.

Chatterjee has worked in movies across industries including "Parched", "Brick Lane", Bret Lee starrer "UnIndian", "Angry Indian Goddesses", "Doctor Rakhmabai" and "Anna Karenina". She last appeared in the Paresh Rawal starrer "The Storyteller". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Tannishtha Chatterjee
