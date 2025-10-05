Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 3: Varun -Janhvi Film Holds Its Ground Amid Kantara Clash

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 3: Varun -Janhvi Film Holds Its Ground Amid Kantara Clash

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collects ₹22 crore in three days, maintaining steady box office performance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has continued to perform steadily at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews and facing tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1. Released on October 2, the Shashank Khaitan-directed film has so far grossed around ₹22 crore domestically.

Box Office Day 3 Sees Recovery

Trade portal Sacnilk reports that the film earned ₹7.25 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹22 crore. The film had a strong opening of ₹9.25 crore on Dussehra, followed by a dip to ₹5.5 crore on Friday. Day 3’s collection shows that audiences are still showing interest in the romantic comedy.

Facing Strong Competition from Kantara

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has held its ground even as Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate with ₹155 crore collections. The romantic comedy has already outperformed recent films like Mere Husband Ki Biwi (₹12.85 crore) and Loveyapa (₹8.85 crore), proving its festive-season appeal.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: Fans Call Film A Festive Treat, Praise Janhvi’s Performance

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This film is an ideal festive entertainer, offering comedy, romance, lively music, and a subtle social message. While it may not be life-changing, it is mood-lifting and family-friendly. The fresh faces, stylish costumes, and energetic songs keep viewers engaged. Though the trailer hints at the storyline, the film delivers deeper insights in a lighthearted, accessible way.

Plot and Cast Insights

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) as they team up to make their exes, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, jealous. While critics have noted some pacing issues, the chemistry between the leads and comic sequences have been widely appreciated.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma in key roles.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
Cities
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Cricket
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget