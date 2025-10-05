Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has continued to perform steadily at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews and facing tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1. Released on October 2, the Shashank Khaitan-directed film has so far grossed around ₹22 crore domestically.

Box Office Day 3 Sees Recovery

Trade portal Sacnilk reports that the film earned ₹7.25 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹22 crore. The film had a strong opening of ₹9.25 crore on Dussehra, followed by a dip to ₹5.5 crore on Friday. Day 3’s collection shows that audiences are still showing interest in the romantic comedy.

Facing Strong Competition from Kantara

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has held its ground even as Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate with ₹155 crore collections. The romantic comedy has already outperformed recent films like Mere Husband Ki Biwi (₹12.85 crore) and Loveyapa (₹8.85 crore), proving its festive-season appeal.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This film is an ideal festive entertainer, offering comedy, romance, lively music, and a subtle social message. While it may not be life-changing, it is mood-lifting and family-friendly. The fresh faces, stylish costumes, and energetic songs keep viewers engaged. Though the trailer hints at the storyline, the film delivers deeper insights in a lighthearted, accessible way.

Plot and Cast Insights

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) as they team up to make their exes, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, jealous. While critics have noted some pacing issues, the chemistry between the leads and comic sequences have been widely appreciated.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma in key roles.