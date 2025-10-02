Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: Fans Call Film A Festive Treat, Praise Janhvi’s Performance

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," a Bollywood rom-com starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is receiving positive audience reactions for its humor, chemistry, and family-friendly appeal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Bollywood’s latest romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK), arrived in cinemas this Dussehra, bringing festive cheer and vibrant entertainment. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in pivotal parts.

Social media buzz has been strong, with audiences praising it as a “fun,” “light-hearted,” and family-friendly watch.

Fans Loved the Comic Timing and Chemistry

The film has clearly struck a chord with audiences. Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) lauded its humour, sparkling chemistry, and glossy appeal, with many calling it “a pure cinematic delight” and “a total Bollywood package.”

“The entire cast deserves high praise. Varun and Janhvi share incredible, sparkling chemistry that lights up the screen. Their comedic timing and emotional scenes are executed flawlessly,” one user wrote.

 

Janhvi Kapoor Shines as the Breakout Star

Much of the chatter has been around Janhvi Kapoor, who has surprised audiences with her effortless comic timing.

“#JanhviKapoor as Tulsi literally made the movie 100x funnier. Every line, every expression was perfection,” read one viral fan reaction.

 

Varun Dhawan in His Comfort Zone

Varun Dhawan returns to the vibrant space of romantic comedies with his role as Sunny, a tradition-bound lover navigating wedding chaos and family expectations. His lively performance complements Janhvi’s, creating infectious energy that has been applauded by audiences.

Supporting Cast Adds Freshness

While the leads take centre stage, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf have also won over fans. Playing extended family members, they are being called the “surprise packets” of the film.

“Their presence added so much freshness. Every time they were on screen, the film just got better,” one fan remarked.

 

Vibrant Visuals, Songs, and Wedding Chaos

From colourful sets to foot-tapping songs and chaotic wedding scenes, SSKTK captures the quintessential Bollywood rom-com vibe. Its production design and glossy cinematography have enhanced its festive charm.

“The wedding chaos is everything. I loved it! Just a perfect light-hearted film for the festive season,” said one moviegoer after an early Dussehra morning show.

A Blend of Old-School Romance and Modern Humour

Audiences have also highlighted the witty dialogues and the film’s ability to blend contemporary humour with timeless romance, making it a perfect festive family entertainer.

Critics Are Divided

Despite the glowing audience reactions, critics have delivered mixed reviews. While many appreciate its charm and entertainment value, some feel the film leans too heavily on clichés and offers little new to the rom-com genre.

 

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
