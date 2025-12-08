Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSunny, Esha & Abhay Deol Share Tributes On Dharmendra’s Birth Anniversary After His Death

Sunny, Esha & Abhay Deol Share Tributes On Dharmendra’s Birth Anniversary After His Death

Sunny Deol, Esha Deol and Abhay Deol marked Dharmendra’s birth anniversary with emotional tributes. The family paid their respects for the first time after his passing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sunny Deol has shared an emotional tribute to his father Dharmendra on what would have been his 90th birth anniversary, marking his first public post since the veteran actor’s demise last month. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, just days before turning 90.

Sunny Deol remembers dad Dharmendra

Sunny took to Instagram and posted a cherished throwback video of the two spending time together in the hills. In the clip, Sunny can be heard filming his father as Dharmendra stands against a beautiful mountain backdrop, dressed in a black jacket and hat. Sunny asks, “So Papa enjoying?” to which Dharmendra replies with a smile, “I am really enjoying my son. It is lovely.”

Sunny captioned the post in Hindi, writing, “Today is my father’s birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me, love you papa. Miss you.” The actor has remained largely private since Dharmendra’s passing, requesting the media to respect their family’s space earlier when the actor was hospitalised.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Esha Deol's post about her father

Earlier today, Esha Deol also remembered her father with a deeply personal note, reflecting on their bond and his legacy. “To my darling Papa… Our pact, the strongest bond… We are always together papa,” she wrote. She also recalled memories of his affection and guidance, adding, “I so painfully miss you papa… your warm protective hugs… your voice calling out my name…”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

On the occasion, Dharmendra’s nephew and actor Abhay Deol reminisced about a cherished moment he shared with his uncle.

Abhay Deol recalls childhood memories with Dharmendra

Abhay posted a vintage photograph on Instagram, featuring a young version of himself sitting beside the iconic Hindi cinema star as the two stared into the distance.

Sharing the memory behind the snapshot, Abhay wrote, “Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, ‘look at the light’, and had the photographer click this pic. (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

He further added, “I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday.”

For those unaware, Dharmendra’s younger brother Ajit Singh Deol is Abhay's father.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, is survived by his family from both marriages. He shared four children—Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta—with first wife Prakash Kaur, and two daughters, Esha and Ahana, with actor Hema Malini.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Abhay Deol Esha Deol Sunny Deol
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget