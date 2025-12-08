Sunny, Esha & Abhay Deol Share Tributes On Dharmendra’s Birth Anniversary After His Death

Sunny Deol has shared an emotional tribute to his father Dharmendra on what would have been his 90th birth anniversary, marking his first public post since the veteran actor’s demise last month. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, just days before turning 90.

Sunny Deol remembers dad Dharmendra

Sunny took to Instagram and posted a cherished throwback video of the two spending time together in the hills. In the clip, Sunny can be heard filming his father as Dharmendra stands against a beautiful mountain backdrop, dressed in a black jacket and hat. Sunny asks, “So Papa enjoying?” to which Dharmendra replies with a smile, “I am really enjoying my son. It is lovely.”

Sunny captioned the post in Hindi, writing, “Today is my father’s birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me, love you papa. Miss you.” The actor has remained largely private since Dharmendra’s passing, requesting the media to respect their family’s space earlier when the actor was hospitalised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Esha Deol's post about her father

Earlier today, Esha Deol also remembered her father with a deeply personal note, reflecting on their bond and his legacy. “To my darling Papa… Our pact, the strongest bond… We are always together papa,” she wrote. She also recalled memories of his affection and guidance, adding, “I so painfully miss you papa… your warm protective hugs… your voice calling out my name…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

On the occasion, Dharmendra’s nephew and actor Abhay Deol reminisced about a cherished moment he shared with his uncle.

Abhay Deol recalls childhood memories with Dharmendra

Abhay posted a vintage photograph on Instagram, featuring a young version of himself sitting beside the iconic Hindi cinema star as the two stared into the distance.

Sharing the memory behind the snapshot, Abhay wrote, “Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, ‘look at the light’, and had the photographer click this pic. (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

He further added, “I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday.”

For those unaware, Dharmendra’s younger brother Ajit Singh Deol is Abhay's father.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, is survived by his family from both marriages. He shared four children—Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta—with first wife Prakash Kaur, and two daughters, Esha and Ahana, with actor Hema Malini.