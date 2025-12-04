Sunny & Bobby Deol To Honour Dharmendra’s 90th Birthday; Open Khandala Farmhouse For Fan

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s passing on November 24, just ahead of his 90th birthday, has left a void in Indian cinema and among his countless admirers. Now, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are preparing to turn that day into a heartfelt commemoration of their father.

Following an intimate funeral and prayer ceremonies held in Mumbai, the family is set to mark what would have been Dharmendra’s milestone birthday at his Khandala farmhouse. Interestingly, they have also decided to allow fans to be part of this moment.

Deol family to welcome fans at Khandala

The brothers have been quietly working on plans to pay tribute to Dharmendra’s decades-long legacy. According to Hindustan Times, the family intends to spend the day at the farmhouse and open it up to admirers who wish to offer their respects.

“Sunny and Bobby have decided to visit their father’s farmhouse to honour his memory and legacy. While discussing their plans, they realised that many fans wished they had the chance to meet or see Dharmendra one last time. That’s why they’ve decided to open the farmhouse gates for fans who want to come, pay their respects, and meet the family. The family will also meet the fans at the farmhouse,” the insider told Hindustan Times.

Preparations are underway, with arrangements being fine-tuned depending on the footfall expected.

“It’s not that they’ve organised a special fan event or anything, but they have opened the doors for people who want to come in and honour their father’s legacy. As for arranging transport, they may consider it since the route to the farmhouse isn’t easily accessible to everyone. However, that will depend on how many people plan to attend, which isn’t confirmed yet,” the source added.

Earlier this week, Sunny and Bobby, accompanied by Karan Deol, travelled to Haridwar and immersed Dharmendra’s ashes in the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri.

The industry mourned his loss

Dharmendra, who had been unwell and was hospitalised briefly in November, passed away at the age of 89. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25, with several prominent personalities joining the family in bidding farewell.

A prayer gathering titled ‘Celebration of Life’ was hosted by the Deols soon after, where stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha and Aishwarya Rai turned up to pay their respects.

On the same day, Hema Malini organised a separate prayer meet at her residence. Dharmendra, who was earlier married to Prakash Kaur and later to Hema Malini, is survived by six children—Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha and Ahana.

As admirers prepare to visit the farmhouse on his 90th birth anniversary, the day is expected to become an emotional celebration of an icon whose presence continues to live on in memories, films and popular culture.