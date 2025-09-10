Sunjay Kapur's Mother’s Lawyer Says ‘Real Fight’ Is Between Karisma Kapoor And Priya Sachdev

The battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estimated ₹30,000-crore fortune has deepened, with fresh allegations surfacing in the Delhi High Court.

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of attempting to manipulate their father’s will. The siblings have moved court to secure their rightful share in the estate.

‘Real battle is between Karisma and Priya’

Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, suggested that the main clash is not between the heirs but between Karisma and Priya.

“This fight is really more between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev — whether there is a will or there is no will etc. Rani Kapur does get impacted by it but she will file a response and you will know her stand,” Gaggar told ANI.

He added, “She [Rani Kapur] has been made defendant number 3 in her capacity as a class 1 heir of Sanjay Kapur... Now that the matters are coming to court, it would not be appropriate for me to give any further comments. But Mrs Kapur has been quite unequivocal in what her stand has been. It remains the same.”

Priya’s lawyer hits back

Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife, has dismissed the allegations. Her counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, argued that the lawsuit is baseless since the plaintiffs are already beneficiaries of the family trust. “It’s not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen,” he said. Read more here

He further pointed out that Samaira and Kiaan had already received ₹1,900 crore from the trust shortly before filing the case.

Background

Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Karisma Kapoor, married Priya Sachdev in 2017 after his divorce from Karisma in 2016. He passed away on June 12 this year while playing polo in England. Reports suggested he suffered a fatal heart attack after swallowing a bee during the match, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Karisma and Sunjay’s marriage lasted from 2003 to 2016, during which they had two children — Samaira (2005) and Kiaan (2011).

The matter is scheduled for further hearings in the Delhi High Court.