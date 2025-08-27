Sunita Ahuja Clarifies Comments On Ahaan Panday: ‘I'm Big Fan Of Yours Beta'

Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has set the record straight on two controversies that recently grabbed headlines — her remarks on Bollywood’s new star Ahaan Panday and rumours surrounding her marriage.

Sunita Ahuja on comparing Yashvardhan’s debut to Ahaan Panday

Speaking to the media during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her Mumbai home, Sunita dismissed reports claiming she had compared her son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s debut to Ahaan’s. “I didn’t say anything like that. I am very happy that Ahaan Panday has made a name for himself. I never said anything about him,” she clarified, adding, “I wish that all the kids of the film industry do well and Ahaan I am big fan of yours beta, I love you and I love Yash Raj Films too much. I didn’t say anything because my son is also going to become a hero. Don’t spread these rumours.”

Her comments come days after reports surfaced suggesting she had implied Yashvardhan’s debut would surpass Ahaan’s upcoming film Saiyaara.

Also read: Sunita Ahuja On Son Yashvardhan’s Debut: ‘Saiyaara Se Better Picture Kar Raha Hai’

Sunita dismisses divorce rumours

The couple also used the occasion to dismiss speculation about their marriage, which intensified after alleged divorce-related court papers circulated online. Dressed in traditional attire, Govinda and Sunita greeted guests and media representatives, making their unity clear.

“You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances. No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us," Sunita firmly told reporters.

Guests, including Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, were spotted at their Ganpati celebrations, adding to the festive mood. Govinda and Sunita, married for over three decades, are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan.

Earlier this week, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha also rubbished the divorce reports, calling them “completely baseless.”