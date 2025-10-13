Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, turned heads in a stunning purple saree at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday. But it was her spontaneous interaction with veteran actor Madhuri Dixit that truly captured social media’s attention.

Suhana Khan's heartwarming gesture

Several videos circulating online show Suhana greeting Madhuri with a warm hug just before posing for photographers. In the clips, she can be seen politely guiding Madhuri to step forward for the cameras first, patiently waiting for her own turn afterward.

Fans have praised the sweet exchange, hailing Suhana’s upbringing. One user commented, “How sweet Suhana telling Madhuri ji you go,” while another added, “Gorgeous beautiful princess.” Others wrote, “Who wouldn't give respect to Madhuri,” and “Loved the way Suhana asked Madhuri to go first. She is so sanskari.” Another post read, “Shah Rukh ne aise sanskar diye hain apni beti ko (Shah Rukh has instilled great values in his daughter).”

Suhana’s fashion moment

Suhana dazzled in a purple saree adorned with golden sequin lace, paired with a bralette-style top featuring intricate golden embroidery. She draped the saree elegantly, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder and cinching it at the waist with a belt. Glamorous makeup completed her look. Madhuri, meanwhile, impressed in a striking blue saree.

The Diwali celebration, hosted by Manish Malhotra, was attended by a host of Bollywood A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.

Upcoming projects

Suhana made her acting debut in the web film 'The Archies', released on Netflix in December 2023. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

She is next set to appear alongside her father in 'King'. Initially to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is now helmed by Siddharth Anand and features an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. King is expected to hit theaters in 2026.