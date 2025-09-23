Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSuhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s First National Award: 'This Silver Is Gold'

Suhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s First National Award: 'This Silver Is Gold'

After more than three decades of ruling the hearts of countless movie buffs, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the 71st National Award for 'Best Actor' for "Jawan" on Tuesday.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: After more than three decades of ruling the hearts of countless movie buffs, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the 71st National Award for 'Best Actor' for "Jawan" on Tuesday.

Congratulating her 'papa dear', Suhana Khan expressed her excitement through a special social media post saying, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold...(sic)"

'The Archies' actress added, "Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you", with a red heart emoji.

Congratulating King Khan on receiving the prestigious honor, his better half, Gauri Khan, said that the National Award is a result of Shah Rukh's years of hard work and dedication.

Gauri shared that she is even designing a special mantle to place the National award on.

"What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award," Gauri wrote on her IG.

SRK opted to wear a stylish black two-piece as he received the honor from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The award is extremely special as this is SRK's first-ever National Award during his career spanning more than three decades.

Previously, 'Jawan' maker Atlee thanked Shah Rukh for trusting him and giving him the opportunity to direct the film.

He shared his happiness on King Khan winning the National Award for his film with a lengthy post on Instagram.

"Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the National Award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir," Atlee wrote.

"Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
National Film Awards SHAH RUKH KHAN Suhana KHan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO Countries...': Trump Blasts Europe For Funding Russia's War
'China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO Countries...': Trump Blasts Europe For Funding Russia's War
Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
World
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue In New York Ahead Of Trump's Speech
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue Ahead Of Trump's Speech
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget