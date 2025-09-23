Mumbai: After more than three decades of ruling the hearts of countless movie buffs, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the 71st National Award for 'Best Actor' for "Jawan" on Tuesday.

Congratulating her 'papa dear', Suhana Khan expressed her excitement through a special social media post saying, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold...(sic)"

'The Archies' actress added, "Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you", with a red heart emoji.

Congratulating King Khan on receiving the prestigious honor, his better half, Gauri Khan, said that the National Award is a result of Shah Rukh's years of hard work and dedication.

Gauri shared that she is even designing a special mantle to place the National award on.

"What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award," Gauri wrote on her IG.

SRK opted to wear a stylish black two-piece as he received the honor from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The award is extremely special as this is SRK's first-ever National Award during his career spanning more than three decades.

Previously, 'Jawan' maker Atlee thanked Shah Rukh for trusting him and giving him the opportunity to direct the film.

He shared his happiness on King Khan winning the National Award for his film with a lengthy post on Instagram.

"Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the National Award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir," Atlee wrote.

"Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir," he added.

