Shah Rukh Khan’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, has pushed back against the defamation case filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede over its latest web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan. The company has argued in the Delhi High Court that while the show may take creative cues from real-world instances, it does not portray or even allude to the controversial Cordelia cruise episode.

Red Chillies challenges Wankhede’s plea

Appearing before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul—representing Red Chillies—opposed Wankhede’s demand for an interim stay on the series. He maintained that the show is a blend of humour and imagination, not a re-enactment of any specific case.

“Can satire and fiction co-exist? There is no law that it cannot co-exist. I may be partly inspired by real persons and stories yet there can be disclaimers, no problem with two existing together. Where is the ill-will or malice? This is about a success story in a Bollywood party,” Kaul told the court, as reported by Hindustan Times.

He further argued that the series tackles a wide range of themes and cannot be reduced to isolated scenes or interpretations.

“We are not looking at people who are sensitive, hurt is not ground for malice. Can you pick a stray instance, a passage here or there? The series is about 20 different issues. We do not show a documentary on the Cordelia cruise incident. I am inspired by overzealous officers. That is far from saying that this is the Cordelia cruise story.”

Case background

Aryan Khan became the centre of national attention in 2021 when the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave party on the Cordelia Empress cruise ship. He was arrested by a team led by then NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and spent more than three weeks in custody before being granted bail. The NCB later cleared him of all charges.

Red Chillies questions Wankhede’s stand

Kaul also pointed out Wankhede’s frequent interactions with the media, suggesting that the officer had openly discussed the series after its release.

“You cannot say that the person depicting ills in Bollywood cannot show overzealous officers. I cannot be responsible for what other people say… I am fully entitled to depict issues ailing Bollywood. Even if I am to project someone, a public official cannot be that thin-skinned.”

In his concluding submissions, Kaul emphasised the exaggerated narrative style of the series, asserting that it is not meant to be taken literally.

“Even if I portray you unjustly it is still not a case. Every scene in this show is exaggerated. I am not ridiculing him or the emblem. I am talking about officials who have lofty idea.”

The matter will continue on Thursday when the court hears arguments presented on behalf of Netflix.

What Wankhede has alleged

Wankhede moved the Delhi High Court in September with a defamation suit against Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix. He claims that one scene in the series “mocks” him and includes “false, malicious, and defamatory content aimed at damaging his reputation.”