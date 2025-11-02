SRK’s 60th Birthday Celebration In Alibaug: Karan Johar Treats Fans To Inside Glimpse

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan kicked off his 60th birthday celebrations in true King Khan style — with a lively bash surrounded by his closest friends and family at his Alibaug residence.

Karan Johar Gives Fans a Peek into SRK's birthday Celebration

Among the first to share glimpses from the private party was Shah Rukh’s longtime friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram handle, Karan posted a cheerful selfie with actress Rani Mukerji from the celebration.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director was seen dressed in an elegant white outfit, affectionately kissing Rani on the cheek as she smiled for the camera in a green ensemble. Interestingly, the birthday boy himself was missing from the frame.

In the background, fans were quick to spot Ananya Panday, who appeared to be in full party mode — holding a drink and dancing with infectious energy. The CTRL actress stunned in a halter-neck golden dress. Karan cheekily captioned the picture, “Guess the photo bomber? (sic).”

Farah Khan Shares Heartfelt Moments with SRK

Adding to the social media buzz, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also shared endearing photos from the get-together. The pictures captured Farah warmly hugging and kissing Shah Rukh, radiating the close bond they’ve shared for decades.

Posting the images on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (Thumbs up and red heart emoji) (sic).”

Shelling out breezy, relaxed vibes, SRK sported a grey T-shirt with matching trousers, topped with a white beanie. Farah, meanwhile, opted for a pink top paired with black trousers.

On the Work Front

Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big project — Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated film “King”, in which he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.