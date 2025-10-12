Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSRK Reveals Kajol Was Sick During Filmfare 2025 Performance, Yet Lit Up The Stage

SRK Reveals Kajol Was Sick During Filmfare 2025 Performance, Yet Lit Up The Stage

At the Filmfare Awards 2025, Shah Rukh Khan revealed Kajol, despite illness, traveled to Ahmedabad to recreate their iconic romance.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Kajol going the extra mile to recreate their iconic 90s romance at the Filmfare Awards 2025.

At the award night, covered exclusively by IANS, he revealed on stage that despite battling illness, Kajol traveled to Ahmedabad at his request, showcasing her dedication and commitment to bringing their timeless on-screen magic to the stage. At the star-studded award night, SRK and Kajol brought the magic of the 90s to life at the Filmfare Awards, delivering a nostalgic performance that had the audience cheering for more.

The iconic duo recreated their evergreen hits, taking fans down memory lane with unforgettable songs like “Tujhe Dekha To”, “Suraj Hua Maddham”, and “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.” Shah Rukh looked suave in a navy-blue suit, while Kajol looked stunning black saree. The performance was filled with heartwarming moments, culminating in a warm hug between Shah Rukh and Kajol on stage. Adding to the nostalgia, Karan Johar — the director behind some of their most memorable films — ran up to join the embrace.

In another unforgettable moment, Kajol stepped onto the stage to present an award as the lights dimmed, and the set came alive with sunflowers and dancers. Moments later, Shah Rukh Khan joined her, bringing to life the magic of their iconic “DDLJ” romance.

Several other celebrities gave power-packed performances at the glitzy award night. Siddhant Chaturvedi delivered a lively tribute to the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, performing timeless classics like “Chahe Koi Mujhe.” Kriti Sanon honoured another iconic veteran, Zeenat Aman, dancing to evergreen hits such as “Hare Rama Hare Krishna.” Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar lit up the stage with his signature energy, performing a medley of classic songs.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The award ceremony was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRK Kajol SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK +
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget