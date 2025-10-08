Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema'Forever Indebted': Vijay Deverakonda Revisits His Childhood School, Meets His Teachers

Vijay Deverakonda emotionally revisited his hometown, Puttaparthi, with family, sharing a video of his school visit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently took a nostalgic trip to his hometown, Puttaparthi, along with his family. The Arjun Reddy star shared an emotional video capturing his visit to his old school, where he reunited with his teachers and revisited some of the most cherished places from his childhood.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

Taking to social media, Vijay posted a video montage filled with pictures from his school visit. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “In life there are people and places that play a huge role in the person we become. This is a place and these are people that played one of the biggest roles in my own life. Forever indebted and forever love.”

The video began with a heartfelt message: “Going back to where we all started — our foundation, where most of our core memories come from — Puttaparthi.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Meeting His Favourite Teachers

One of the frames showed Vijay posing with his school’s Head Mistress. The caption read, “Our HM aunty, we loved her and feared her, but everyone’s favourite.”

He also revisited his first classroom — Section 1A — followed by a glimpse of the prayer hall, which held countless childhood memories. Sharing a candid thought, he wrote, “Our prayer hall. Many prayers were said, many naps taken and many memories made. Where we learnt many vedas, mantras and bhajans.”

Nostalgia at Its Peak

The video featured Vijay signing autographs for young students, captioned, “Meeting the little kids who are today living the lives we did.”

He also captured his old dorm room, noting with a smile, “Today, just as it was 20 years ago. That middle cupboard was mine.”

Finally, he shared a touching group picture with his teachers, writing, “And our sirs, who kept us in line and focussed at that hyper energetic age. So many memories and stories that feel like yesterday.”

The Hyderabad Trip Incident

It’s worth noting that during his return journey from Puttaparthi, Vijay’s car met with a minor accident. Later, the actor reassured his fans via Instagram that he was safe.

He posted, “All is well ❤️ Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you 🤗❤️.”

 

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Vijay Deverakonda
