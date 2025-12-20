Veteran Malayalam Actor-Director Sreenivasan Dies At 69

Veteran Malayalam cinema stalwart Sreenivasan, a creative force whose work as an actor, screenwriter, director and producer reshaped mainstream filmmaking in Kerala, passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. He had been battling a prolonged illness and was receiving treatment at his home in Udayamperoor. Following a deterioration in his condition, he was shifted to a hospital in Thrippunithura, where he breathed his last. With a career stretching close to five decades, Sreenivasan featured in over 225 films and earned a rare reputation for blending sharp humour with pointed social commentary.

As a writer, Sreenivasan left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema with screenplays that continue to influence generations of filmmakers. Films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sandesam, Nadodikkattu and Njan Prakashan are widely regarded as landmarks for their wit, political satire and grounded storytelling. His directorial efforts, especially Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, were celebrated for their nuanced portrayal of middle-class anxieties and everyday emotional conflicts.

Sreenivasan's early life

Born in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district, Sreenivasan grew up in a modest household. His father was a schoolteacher and his mother a homemaker, and he was raised alongside two brothers and a sister. He completed his schooling in Kuthuparamba and Kadirur, later graduating in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur. Drawn to cinema early on, he formally studied filmmaking at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai in 1977.

Sreenivasan's acting and writing journey

Sreenivasan made his acting debut with Manimuzhakkam in 1976 and went on to become one of the most recognisable faces in Malayalam films. His vast filmography spans a remarkable range of characters and genres. Among his most memorable performances are in Sanghaganam, TP Balagopalan MA, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Chithram, Akkare Akkare Akkare, Nadodikkattu, His Highness Abdullah, Thalayanamanthram, Sandesham, Chandralekha, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Friends, Udayananu Tharam, Arabikkatha and Oru Naal Varum. His final on-screen appearance was in the 2025 film Aap Kaise Ho.

Parallel to his acting career, Sreenivasan emerged as one of Malayalam cinema’s most influential screenwriters. His scripts often struck a fine balance between commercial appeal and social relevance. Some of his most acclaimed writing credits include Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Varavelpu, Thalayana Manthram, Sandesham, Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol and Njan Prakashan. As a director, he helmed Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, both of which remain widely discussed for their sensitivity and insight.

By the early 1980s, he was already a familiar on-screen presence following Manimuzhakkam. When he approached Priyadarshan for an acting role, he was told the project would move forward only if he wrote the screenplay himself. That challenge resulted in Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984), a major success noted for its witty dialogues and memorable one-liners.

The year 1985 proved especially productive, with Sreenivasan writing five films, three of them with Priyadarshan. He often played key roles in the films he wrote, further strengthening his connection with audiences. His portrayals of middle- and lower-middle-class men grappling with daily struggles struck a deep chord. By 1986, his scripts increasingly focused on family dynamics and social pressures, using observational comedy and familiar situations, usually tempered with hopeful, humane endings.

He is survived by his sons Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, both prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. Vineeth has carved a successful path as a singer, actor, director and producer, while Dhyan, also an actor and filmmaker, made his acting debut in Thira, directed by his elder brother.