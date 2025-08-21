Trailer Of Malayalam Web Series '4.5 Gang' Unveiled; Streaming From Aug 29

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaTrailer Of Malayalam Web Series '4.5 Gang' Unveiled; Streaming From Aug 29

Krishand's Malayalam web series "4.5 Gang," premiering August 29th on Sony LIV, follows a group of underdogs in Trivandrum.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of director Krishand's eagerly awaited Malayalam web series 4.5 Gang on Thursday released an interesting trailer of the series, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Sony LIV from August 29 this year.

The just released trailer of the series shows that the story will revolve around a quirky gang. The series, which attempts to blend gritty realism with a darkly hilarious twist, is set in the chaotic underbelly of Trivandrum and based on true events.

At the heart of the story are four young men and a midget from a slum, who are fed up with being a nobody. All they want is some respect. Their ambitious plan? To run the neighborhood’s temple festival. The only thing standing in their way? The brutal local gangster who controls the city’s bizarre and fiercely competitive world of milk and flower trades.

Directed by the acclaimed Krishand and produced by Mankind Cinemas, the series features a powerhouse ensemble cast, led by veterans like Jagadish and Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shah, Darshana Rajendran, Sanju Sivaram, Vishnu Agasthya and a vibrant mix of rising stars including Sachin, Santhi Balachandran, Niranj Maniyan Pillai, Sreenath Babu, Shambu Menon, Prashant Alex and Rahul Rajagopal.

The series also boasts of an excellent technical crew. It has cinematography by Vishnu Prabhakar and music by Sooraj Santhosh and Varkey. The story, screenplay and dialogues of the series have all been penned by the director himself. Sasi Kumar has served as the editor of this series, which features stunts choreographed by Shravan Satya.

Costumes have been designed by Divya Joby and Kavitha Santhosh while VFX for the series has been handled by Coconut Bunch. With its unique blend of dark humor, real-life inspiration, and offbeat storytelling, 4.5 Gang promises to be a ride through ambition, misadventure, and the raw heart of a city in turmoil.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sony LIV 4.5 Gang
