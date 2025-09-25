They Call Him OG, But Should You? Twitter Reacts To Pawan Kalyan’s Action Saga

The early responses to OG (also known as They Call Him OG) suggest that Pawan Kalyan has made a triumphant return to cinema. Directed by Sujeeth and featuring Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, the film’s preview shows sparked huge anticipation, with viewers applauding action, star power, and audio‑visual spectacle, though not everyone is impressed.

Twitter & Fan Reactions Go Wild

Fans and celebrities alike have flooded social media with reactions after OG’s paid previews. Writer‑producer Naga Vamsi called it a “firestorm,” raving about the film’s opening scenes, the interval section, and Pawan Kalyan’s swagger: “#OG is an absolute firestorm 🔥 Every bit packed with madness! The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is a straightup BANGER… shown in the most electrifying way possible. Interval and Police Station blocks… pure goosebumps, high moments everywhere! The swag, the attitude… Powerstar back in his full OG style.”

#TheyCallHimOG: OG is pure Power Star mania. #Sujeeth crafts a routine gangster drama into a mass feast, giving fans elevations when wanted. #Thaman’s explosive BGM. #PawanKalyan’s screen presence is sheer magic, never shown this powerful before.



Actor Nani joined the chorus: “OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. @PawanKalyan sir, @Sujeethsign, @MusicThaman what fun watching you all three unleash.”

#OG is an absolute firestorm 🔥 Every bit packed with madness!



The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is a straightup BANGER… shown in the most electrifying way possible.



Director & BGM Receive Standout Praise

Sujeeth’s treatment of the story and the balance between mass elements and gritty drama has won mention. One user posted: “#TheyCallHimOG: OG is pure Power Star mania. #Sujeeth crafts a routine gangster drama into a mass feast, giving fans elevations when wanted. #Thaman’s explosive BGM. #PawanKalyan’s screen presence is sheer magic, never shown this powerful before.”

PK is back Overall ga chala bagundi movie. 1st half chelvhi chendadu @MusicThaman nv yendi anna aagakunda duty chesav🔥

Coming to #Sujeeth ni take off aa detailing ki hatsoff ra bakkoda but writing wise you should improve

Overall 2.3/5

Many agree that the parts of the film set during the interval and the police station are particularly electric—moments crafted to evoke raucous audience energy. Emraan Hashmi’s villainous turn also got fans talking, described by some as the show‑stopper among the cast.

#TheyCallHimOG



Ippude movie chudatam Jarigindi



Barbell gaadila motham oka paper meedha raaskoni vodham anukunna kaani

Aa musti munda gadini enduku imitate cheyatam ani aagipoya @PawanKalyan one man show idhi for sure

Critics & Some Disappointment

Not all reviews are glowing. A section of the audience feels OG recycles tropes without bringing enough freshness. Comments include:

“#OG Meh. 🤕 What an epic disappointment.”

“It’s the same old story #OG. Nothing new in PK film.”

While many enjoy the stylized action and grand moments, others argue that the second half drags, the emotional connect is weak, and that the buildup to some high points is underwhelming.

Story & Stakes: OG’s Plot & Possible Comeback

In OG, Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade to face off with rival crime lord Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The film also features Priyanka Mohan, and prides itself on high‐impact scenes, strong fight blocks, and an intense background score by Thaman.

There’s buzz that OG might be Pawan Kalyan’s last film for a while, as he has recently been elected to public office (Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh) and may shift focus away from movies for some time.