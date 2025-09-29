The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Horror Comedy Promises Laughs And Chills

The Raja Saab trailer: The highly anticipated trailer for Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt, dropped on Monday evening, giving fans a first glimpse of the upcoming horror-comedy spectacle. The film is said to showcase Prabhas in dual roles, portraying both a young man and an older character, adding a unique twist to the narrative.

The Raja Saab trailer

The trailer opens with Prabhas seated in a hypnotist’s office, where he is asked to concentrate as the iconic Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup song Koi Yahan Nache Nache plays. Disturbed by the visions that unfold—a mix of supernatural creatures and a haunted mansion—he looks visibly tense and startled.

Sanjay Dutt’s character is then introduced, described by Boman Irani as an “exorcist, psychiatrist and hypnotist.” The trailer hints at an exciting face-off between Prabhas and Dutt, complete with a cheeky Star Wars reference. By the end, Prabhas is shown in an older avatar, suggested to be his villainous grandfather, with veteran actor Zareena Wahab portraying his grandmother.

Netizens react to The Raja Saab trailer

Fans have taken to social media to praise the trailer. One commented, “Prabhas anna comedy timing gani aaa visuals gani music gani Anni super ga unnai (Be it Prabhas’ comedy timing or the visuals, it all looks so good).” Another wrote, “Prabhas looks awesome..What a trailer.” Nostalgia also played a part, with one fan noting, “Prabhas Anna ni ila chusi chala rojulu ayyindhi (It has been so long since we saw brother Prabhas like this).”

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab was officially announced in 2024 but went into production in 2022. After facing several delays, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 9 January 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi. Music for the horror-comedy is composed by Thaman S, adding to the growing excitement around this star-studded entertainer.