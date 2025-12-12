Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Would 'Not Be Full' Without Naga Chaitanya As Couple Marks First Anniversary

On their first wedding anniversary, Sobhita Dhulipala reflects on a blissful year with Naga Chaitanya, speaking about love, balance and feeling empowered in marriage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya completed one year of marriage on December 4, the actor opened up about how the past year has shaped her personally and emotionally. The couple, who tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in 2024, marked their anniversary by sharing a glimpse of their wedding film — including a line from Sobhita that has since caught everyone’s attention.

In the clip, she says, “And yet, in his absence, I would not be full.” Speaking to News18, she admitted she had been “feeling quite emotional” when those words were recorded, and she later offered a deeper look at what she meant.


Sobhita explained that people often take different amounts of time to realise they are whole on their own, but the journey toward that understanding still includes room for connection. She said, “Some people arrive at that feeling much earlier, while it takes others a while to feel like they don’t need someone to feel complete.”

Clarifying further, she added, “And it’s not like they come and like complete you, but through them you realise those parts of your personality. So in that longing is where I think a lot of love is born.”

Her reflections highlighted how partnership, rather than filling a void, can help someone discover more of who they are.

Balancing Work and Marriage

Despite hoping for a slower pace after relocating to Hyderabad as a newlywed, Sobhita has spent much of the year shooting two Tamil films in Tamil Nadu. Yet, she shared that making time for her husband has never felt forced.
“If you like something, you like to do something, you will make it happen. And it will feel easy,” she said. “If you don’t like something, even the most convenient thing can feel like, ‘oh, so tough’.”

The actor described the marriage as “blissful,” saying she feels “greatly empowered” and “very inspired” creatively since tying the knot.

Their Journey So Far

Sobhita and Chaitanya were together for two years before their 2024 wedding and kept their relationship private until announcing their engagement on Instagram in August that year. Fans, however, often spotted them vacationing together long before they went public.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. Samantha recently wed filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 in Coimbatore.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
