Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chennai, Jan 1: Superstar Rajinikanth on New Year's day released the first look of director Sooriyaprathap S’s upcoming sci-fi thriller 'ROOT' – Running Out Of Time, featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Gautham Ram Karthik, who took to social media to share the first look poster of the film and his excitement about his idol, Rajinikanth, releasing it, wrote, "As far as blessings go, having my idol, the legendary Super Star, Rajinikanth sir releasing the first look poster for our project, ROOT, is truly an unbelievable experience. What a surreal way to start 2026! Truly feeling blessed and grateful! With his blessings, ROOT steps in to a timeless journey! #Rootfirstlook."

The film has triggered huge expectations for several reasons. Interestingly, one of them is that this film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Even more interesting is the fact that Aparshakti Khurana has dubbed for his portions in the film in Tamil.

Verus Productions, the production house producing this film, had some days ago taken to its social media pages to make the announcement. It had then said, "@aparshakti_khurana has completed his Tamil dubbing for #Root. First time in Tamil. First time for Tamil. @aparshakti_khurana voices ROOT. And ROOT voices back. He gave it his all — and boom, the dubbing is over! Introducing @aparshakti_khurana to Tamil. And Tamil to @aparshakti_khurana!"

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had announced on November 1 this year that they had wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Director Sooriyaprathap S had said, "We’ve officially wrapped 'ROOT'! The making of this film has been an unforgettable journey, we’ve poured our hearts and hard work into creating a memorable experience for the audience, and we can’t wait to share it with you all."

He went on to add,"A big thanks to our hero Gautham Ram Karthik, his energy, dedication, and commitment made this journey truly special. I’m deeply grateful to my producers, our wonderful cast and crew for their immense support and encouragement, and to Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, whose presence and involvement have been a great strength to the film. We’re truly excited as we move into post-production, and can’t wait to bring ROOT to you soon!"

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead in the film, which will also have veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran in a pivotal role.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, the film, sources claim, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)