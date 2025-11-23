Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra’s Sweet Moment With Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara And SS Karthikeya Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra attended the Varanasi Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad, praising Mahesh Babu and family. A photo of Priyanka with Namrata, Sitara, and SS Karthikeya circulated online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Varanasi Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad, where she delivered a heartfelt speech about working alongside Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film. She also expressed gratitude to Mahesh, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara for making her feel welcomed and at home.

Now, a new picture featuring Priyanka with Namrata, Sitara, and SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya has been circulating online.

New Group Picture With Priyanka, Namrata and Sitara

The latest photo was shared by Sitara on her Instagram Stories as a birthday wish for SS Karthikeya. “Happy birthday Karth anna,” she wrote in the caption. Karthikeya reposted the picture and replied with a simple “Thank you” along with a heart emoji.

In the image, Priyanka stands with her mother on the left, while Namrata and Sitara smile on the right. SS Karthikeya completes the happy frame by standing at the far right.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka’s Fun Dance Video for Karthikeya

Just a day earlier, Priyanka had posted a playful video of herself dancing with Karthikeya to AR Rahman’s iconic track Urvashi Urvashi.

She captioned it: “Take it easy, my friend. To the man who silently holds up the fort. Happy Birthday SS Karthikeya. So happy to be dancing through this movie with you.”

About the Film

The trailer of Varanasi was unveiled at the Globe Trotter event. Directed by SS Rajamouli and slated for release in January 2027, the film promises a visually spectacular, time-travelling action-adventure rooted in mythology.

The trailer opens with an asteroid crashing into Earth, with fragments falling across Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and other locations. The narrative stretches across centuries and hints at a deep connection to the Ramayana.

The teaser ends with a powerful visual of Mahesh Babu—bloodied, holding a trishul, and riding a bull, with ancient temples in the background. Mahesh plays Rudhra, while Priyanka portrays Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the antagonist, Kumbha.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
