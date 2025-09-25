Can Pawan Kalyan’s OG Outshine Coolie & Chhaava To Become 2025’s Biggest Blockbuster?

Pawan Kalyan may have always been a major name in the Telugu film industry, but when it came to box office supremacy, he was rarely seen in the same league as contemporaries like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, or Prabhas. That perception might be on the verge of a dramatic shift with the release of OG, a film that not only marks Pawan's return to the big screen but could also propel him into pan-India superstardom.

OG Poised to Break Opening Day Records

Titled 'They Call Him OG' but popularly known as just OG, the film marks Pawan Kalyan’s final release before he takes a break from acting to focus on his political career. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut as the antagonist, adding substantial star power and cross-regional appeal.

The buzz around OG is massive, and it shows. Early trade estimates indicate that advance bookings alone have crossed ₹100 crore, a record-breaking figure for a non-pan-India release. Trade insiders suggest that OG could cross ₹150 crore on Day 1 worldwide, placing it ahead of massive openers like KGF: Chapter 2 (₹159 crore) and Salaar (₹158 crore) if momentum continues.

Can OG Become 2025’s Biggest Indian Opener?

The key figure to beat in 2025 is ₹150 crore, currently held by Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which opened to that amount earlier this year. If OG crosses this threshold, it will become the highest opening Indian film of the year so far.

Among Hindi films, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s 'War 2' managed an impressive ₹84 crore on Day 1 globally, while Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' started with ₹47 crore but ended up becoming the year’s biggest grosser with a lifetime collection of ₹808 crore. OG has the potential to follow a similar trajectory, if it manages strong word of mouth and consistent audience pull.

Star Cast and Stakes Higher Than Ever

Alongside Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, 'OG' features Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. With Pawan taking a political break post this film, the stakes couldn’t be higher, not just for the star, but for the Telugu industry at large, which is hoping for another pan-India success story.