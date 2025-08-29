Nagarjuna Turns 66: Net Worth, Blockbuster Films & What’s Next For The Telugu Superstar

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrated his 66th birthday on August 29, with fans across the globe showering him with love and admiration. A towering figure in Indian cinema, Nagarjuna has enthralled audiences for over three decades with his versatile acting, business acumen, and charismatic screen presence. On this special occasion, here’s a glimpse into his net worth, top films, and what lies ahead for the veteran actor.

Nagarjuna’s Net Worth and Business Ventures

The Kuberaa actor is among the wealthiest stars in Tollywood with a reported net worth of USD 410 million (around ₹3,572 crore), according to Moneycontrol. His earnings come from multiple avenues — films, television, endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures.

As reported by Indiatimes, Nagarjuna charges approximately ₹20 crore per film, ₹5 crore per TV episode, and around ₹2 crore for brand endorsements. This brings his monthly income to nearly ₹4 crore, placing him among India’s top taxpayers.

Beyond acting, the superstar owns Annapurna Studios, one of Tollywood’s biggest production hubs, and N3 Realty Enterprises, a real estate and construction firm. He also has ownership stakes in three sports franchises, while his luxurious assets include premium homes in Hyderabad, a private jet, and a collection of high-end cars. Reports by Dainik Bhaskar estimate his total property value at ₹900 crore.

Blockbuster Films That Defined His Career

Over the years, Nagarjuna has delivered iconic performances across genres. His top-rated films include:

Oopiri (2016): A bilingual hit (Thozha in Tamil), narrating the emotional bond between a wealthy man and his caregiver.

Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016): A fantasy-action comedy where Nagarjuna impressed audiences with a dual role.

Annamayya (1997): A biographical drama on the 15th-century saint-poet, which earned critical acclaim.

Geethanjali (1989): Mani Ratnam’s romantic classic showcasing Nagarjuna in a heart-rending role.

Shiva (1989): Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film remains a milestone in Telugu cinema for its gritty portrayal of violence.

Other notable titles include Criminal, Khuda Gawah, and Brahmāstra Part 1: Shiva.

What’s Next for Nagarjuna?

The actor was last seen in Coolie (2025) alongside Rajinikanth. Directed by Ra Karthik and produced under Annapurna Studios, the film is described as a landmark in his career. While official confirmation is awaited, industry buzz suggests it may be a remake of the 2003 Tamil film Ayothi.

With a career spanning decades and a strong line-up of projects, Nagarjuna continues to remain a beloved star who balances stardom, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy with equal finesse.