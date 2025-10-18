Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Shares Hidden Truth About His Original Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rishab Shetty, the acclaimed actor-director behind the blockbuster Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1, recently opened up about a personal aspect of his life that many fans weren’t aware of, his original name. Speaking on The Right Angle Season 2, Shetty revealed that he was born Prashant and adopted the name Rishab on the advice of his astrologer father.

“My real name is Prashant. My father suggested I change it to Rishab for better prospects in work," Rishab shared. Both names were chosen by his father himself, highlighting the strong influence of family and tradition on his career decisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Spiritual Pilgrimage Following Box Office Triumph

Rishab Shetty’s recent visit to Mysuru underscores his deep cultural and spiritual ties. After the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1, which has grossed nearly Rs 700 crore worldwide, the filmmaker visited the Chamundeshwari and Shrikanteshwara temples to seek blessings. Known for his humility and devotion, Shetty also plans to visit Varanasi and Kashi Vishwanath to continue his spiritual journey.

Kantara Chapter 1: Cinematic Folklore and Faith

Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the mystical land of Kantara in the 4th Century AD, exploring its mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions. The film stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram, among others. Shetty not only leads the cast but also serves as the writer and director, with production by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath enhance the film’s immersive storytelling, bringing the folklore to life. Released worldwide on October 2, 2025, the movie has become one of the most talked-about cinematic experiences of the year.

Rishab Shetty’s journey from a small-town boy in coastal Karnataka to a pan-Indian cinematic icon continues to inspire fans, blending culture, spirituality, and storytelling with remarkable success.