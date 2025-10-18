Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaKantara Star Rishab Shetty Shares Hidden Truth About His Original Name

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Shares Hidden Truth About His Original Name

Rishab Shetty, star of Kantara Chapter 1, opens up about his real name Prashant and his spiritual journey following the film’s massive success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rishab Shetty, the acclaimed actor-director behind the blockbuster Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1, recently opened up about a personal aspect of his life that many fans weren’t aware of, his original name. Speaking on The Right Angle Season 2, Shetty revealed that he was born Prashant and adopted the name Rishab on the advice of his astrologer father.

“My real name is Prashant. My father suggested I change it to Rishab for better prospects in work," Rishab shared. Both names were chosen by his father himself, highlighting the strong influence of family and tradition on his career decisions.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Spiritual Pilgrimage Following Box Office Triumph

Rishab Shetty’s recent visit to Mysuru underscores his deep cultural and spiritual ties. After the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1, which has grossed nearly Rs 700 crore worldwide, the filmmaker visited the Chamundeshwari and Shrikanteshwara temples to seek blessings. Known for his humility and devotion, Shetty also plans to visit Varanasi and Kashi Vishwanath to continue his spiritual journey.

Kantara Chapter 1: Cinematic Folklore and Faith

Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the mystical land of Kantara in the 4th Century AD, exploring its mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions. The film stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram, among others. Shetty not only leads the cast but also serves as the writer and director, with production by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath enhance the film’s immersive storytelling, bringing the folklore to life. Released worldwide on October 2, 2025, the movie has become one of the most talked-about cinematic experiences of the year.

Rishab Shetty’s journey from a small-town boy in coastal Karnataka to a pan-Indian cinematic icon continues to inspire fans, blending culture, spirituality, and storytelling with remarkable success.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gulshan Devaiah Kannada Cinema Prashant Rishab Shetty Indian Actors Kantara Chapter 1 Sapthami Gowda
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
World
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title Amid Epstein Fallout
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget