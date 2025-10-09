Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 8: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Epic Hits ₹334 Crore In India

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release on October 2. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹18.69 crore net in India on Thursday, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹334.94 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 Continues Strong at Box Office

The film had opened with ₹61.85 crore on its first day and ₹45.4 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, it collected ₹55 crore on Saturday and ₹63 crore on Sunday. Daily earnings have remained strong, ranging from ₹25 crore to ₹34 crore, demonstrating steady audience interest.



Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav recently met Rishab Shetty in Delhi and praised the film for promoting environmental awareness. Sharing a photo of the meeting on Instagram, Yadav wrote, “Deeply touched to see Rishab ji’s love for nature and enthusiasm to work for instilling environmental consciousness in masses.” The photo shows the minister and Shetty greeting each other with folded hands.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Kantara Chapter 1 is not a flawless masterpiece, but it is a film that deserves to be watched on the big screen. With its breathtaking visuals, thrilling action, and some unforgettable moments, it surpasses the first film in scale and cinematic experience. There’s no reason to declare that “Bollywood should be ashamed”—instead, it’s a reminder that good cinema can come from anywhere, and it should simply be celebrated.

About Kantara Chapter 1



Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the ancient Bhuta Kola ritual. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films. The story follows Berme, a tribal man who stands against the local aristocracy. Alongside Shetty, the film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. Its combination of folklore, action, and cultural authenticity has earned both critical acclaim and audience admiration.