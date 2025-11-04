Internet Melts As Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Engagement Ring & Blushes Over Vijay

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared on Jagapathi Babu’s popular Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa to promote her upcoming film The Girlfriend. While the actress spoke about her new project, what truly caught everyone’s attention was the sparkling engagement ring on her finger. The moment quickly became the highlight of the episode, sparking playful teasing from the host and excited reactions from the audience.

Rashmika’s ring steals the spotlight

Dressed in a chic printed suit, Rashmika made her signature Korean hearts to greet the audience. That’s when her engagement ring gleamed under the studio lights — and Jagapathi Babu couldn’t resist poking fun.

The host playfully said, “Vijay Deverakonda, friendship. Vijay Sethupathi, fan. And Thalapathy Vijay, all time fan. So you’ve owned vijayam (success) and Vijay, I guess,” leaving Rashmika laughing and blushing. She even winked at the crowd, which only fueled more cheers from the audience.

Later, when Rashmika was shown a childhood photo of herself taken in Chennai, Jagapathi quipped again, “So you were a fan of Vijay then too.”

“They’re very important rings,” says Rashmika

As the conversation went on, Jagapathi noticed multiple rings on Rashmika’s fingers and decided to probe further. “So are these rings sentimental or…?” he asked. Rashmika responded, “They’re very important rings.”

Not giving up, the host continued, “I’m sure one of those rings is your favourite and there’s a history behind it.” The actress blushed once again, smiling as the audience erupted in cheers. All she could say was, “I am enjoying it.”

Even Zee5 joined the fun on social media. Sharing the clip with a meme featuring Allu Arjun, the channel wrote, “Aa ring evaru iccharo cheppandayya (Someone please tell us who gave the ring).” One fan joked, “Emo kaani evaro okaru matram icharu (I don’t know, but I guess someone gave it to her).”

Rashmika and Vijay’s quiet engagement

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged in October in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad. Though the couple didn’t make an official announcement or share pictures, Vijay’s team confirmed the engagement to Hindustan Times. They also revealed that the wedding is likely to take place in February 2026.

The duo, who first starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), have long been rumoured to be dating, though neither has publicly acknowledged the relationship.