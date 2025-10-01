Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Allu Sirish Reveals Engagement Date With Nayanika On Grandfather’s Birth Anniversary

Allu Sirish shares the date of his upcoming engagement to Nayanika on the birth anniversary of his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, expressing joy and gratitude as families bless their union.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Actor Allu Sirish, younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, has announced his engagement to Nayanika. The special reveal came on Wednesday (October 1), a day that holds deep sentimental value for the actor as it coincides with the birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary comedian and actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

Allu Sirish shares about his engagement

Sharing the news on social media, Sirish posted a picture of himself holding Nayanika’s hand with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st.”

 
 
 
 
 
He further added, “My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.”

A personal chapter unveiled

Known for keeping his private life away from the spotlight, Sirish has rarely spoken about his relationships in public. His emotional tribute following the passing of his grandmother earlier this year gave fans a glimpse into his close bond with family. At the time, he had penned, "My dear ‘nanamma’, Shri Kanaka Ratnam passed away peacefully on 30th August morning early hours. Her farewell was in the midst of all her children, grandchildren and great grand children mourning her loss.

My fondest memories of her would be the secret pocket money she gave which my parents weren't aware of, protecting me from my Father’s anger and applying ubtan powder on me after playing outdoors in summer, hoping to de-tan me. I am happy we spent quality time with her, in her last days. She will always be remembered fondly as a lot of her traits and genes have passed down in all of us. Will miss her a lot!"

On the professional front

On the work side, Allu Sirish was last seen in Buddy (2024), a fantasy-action-comedy. Meanwhile, his brother Allu Arjun continues his winning streak, with Pushpa 2: The Rise turning into a massive box-office success.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
