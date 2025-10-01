Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sonam Kapoor Expecting Second Baby With Anand Ahuja: Report

Reports suggest Sonam Kapoor is in her second trimester, expecting her second child with Anand Ahuja. This news brings joy to the Kapoor and Ahuja families.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Exciting news is making waves in Bollywood as Sonam Kapoor is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actress, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, is currently in her second trimester and is likely to make an official announcement soon.

A source told the portal, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.”

Sonam and Anand’s Journey So Far

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 after years of dating. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. Since then, Sonam has been open about her motherhood journey, effortlessly balancing her glamorous public persona with her role as a devoted mother.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

 

In August this year, Sonam shared a heartfelt birthday message for Vayu’s third birthday: “Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet. I hope you are always surrounded by so much love, music and happiness. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again.”

Family Celebrations and Blessings

The news of Sonam’s second pregnancy has also brought joy to her extended family.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared his excitement on Vayu’s birthday: “Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you’ve filled every heart with joy and love. Watching Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan and Aki come together around you fills me with so much pride. You are truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family.”

Sonam Kapoor’s Career Highlights

Sonam made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya and later delivered memorable performances in hits like Raanjhanaa and Neerja. After a career break following The Zoya Factor, she returned to the screen with the 2023 crime-thriller Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marked her much-anticipated comeback.

Looking ahead, Sonam will next be seen in Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel.

 

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja
