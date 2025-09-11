The Delhi High Court has taken strict measures to protect the privacy of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The court has barred the use of her photographs and videos without explicit permission. Social media platforms have been directed to remove all objectionable posts within 72 hours, and websites hosting such content have been ordered to be blocked.

Delhi HC Upholds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Privacy

Aishwarya Rai had filed a petition seeking legal intervention after her images and videos were reportedly used without consent, highlighting the need to safeguard her personal and professional reputation.

The court said that the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai’s name, image, or identity amounts to a serious invasion of privacy. Such misuse not only violates personal rights but also has the potential to harm her public image and professional standing.

A bench overseeing the matter noted that celebrities have a right to control how their likeness is used, particularly in digital spaces where misuse can spread rapidly. “Misuse of her name, image, or identity is a serious violation of privacy and could harm her reputation,” the court stated.

Social Media Platforms and Websites Directed to Comply

Social media platforms have been instructed to act promptly and ensure that posts containing Aishwarya Rai’s photos or videos, shared without authorization, are removed. Additionally, websites hosting such content are to be blocked to prevent further dissemination. The court has given a strict deadline of 72 hours for compliance, reinforcing the urgency of protecting personal privacy in the digital era.

Google LLC has been instructed to remove all identified URLs within 72 hours and provide the basic subscriber details of the accounts and sellers operating them, submitted in a sealed or password-protected format. Additionally, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been directed to block these URLs within seven days.

Justice Karia highlighted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stature as one of India’s most celebrated actors, with immense public trust and numerous brand endorsements. He noted that any misuse of her identity could severely damage her goodwill.